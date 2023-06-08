Extra-Inning Home Run Prevails Wausau Over Madison
June 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
MADISON, Wis. - Late game dramatics Thursday night at Warner Park, as the first game extra-inning game of the season took place for Wausau in a 6-4 win.
Heading into the bottom of the eighth holding a 3-2 lead over Madison (5-6), the Woodchucks let up a run, tying the game at three. This would then stay the score until the bottom of the ninth when Madison loaded the bases with only one out.
Pitcher Cesar Avila (University of the Cumberlands (KY)) then forced a foul fly out and a strikeout to get the Woodchucks into the tenth, stranding all runners on base.
Then in the tenth, after already starting with a base runner and a walk to the leadoff batter, Jake English (Kansas) -- in his first game for Wausau (7-4) -- hits a three-run home run making the lead 6-3.
Madison would add one in their half of the inning.
Key Moments:
In the second, the first two runs were scored by a Drew Berkland (Minnesota) RBI single, and a groundball from Jake Baker (Kansas).
Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) hit a bunt single to lead off the sixth, advancing all the way to third base on a throwing error, and scoring in the next at bat due to a Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) RBI single.
Up Next:
The Woodchucks are back at Athletic Park Friday night for another matchup with Madison. First pitch is at 6:35 Friday June 9.
