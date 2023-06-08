Extra Innings Don't Go Eau Claire's Way
June 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
Bismarck N.D. - In a rainy game in Bismarck North Dakota, the Express couldn't quite pull out the win in an 11-inning shootout with the Larks. The final score read 3-4.
This game marked the first start of the season for pitcher Jake Matthaidess (Oakland University), joining the team following a solid campaign in the West Coast. His night went fairly smoothly, as he was able to get through 6 innings with minimal damage, only giving up 2 runs and recording 6 strikeouts. He was later relieved by often-used Dillon Schueler (Sauk Valley CC), who stepped up in the 7th inning and ended up finishing out the long game for the Express. These two pitchers did all they could to limit the Larks, but the Bismarck squad got the best of them in the end.
Eau Claire could have benefitted from more offense tonight, as they weren't able to get too much going at the plate. When they did find themselves on the bases, they were not always able to capitalize, as they ended the night with a total of 14 runners left on base.
Their first scoring bout came in the top of the 2nd inning when Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) scored on an error by the opposing 3rd baseman. Their second run of the game came a little later in the top of the 6th when DJ Massey (Central Arizona) singled, moving runners up 90 feet, and scoring Camden Ross (Western Kentucky) from 3rd base.
From there, things turned into a defensive duel from each team, as the scoring stalled with each squad trading zero run innings and sending the game to Extras.
Then, in the top of the 10th, Dallan Quigley (NDSU) gave the Express hope, by scoring baserunner Reed Latimer (Montevallo) on a Sacrifice Fly. This put Eau Claire up by one, but Bismarck quickly responded with a run of their own in the bottom of that same inning with a Sac Fly of their own.
Finally in the bottom of the 11th inning, after the Express failed to score their baserunner on 2nd, the Larks took care of business, scoring the game's final run in walk0ff fashion. As C.J. Cepicky stepped up to the plate, he singled and drove in the winner for Bismarck.
Eau Claire will face the Larks again tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. CST. Tune into the game on ESPN+ to watch the two teams rematch and square off in what should make for another exciting contest.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2023
- Extra Innings Don't Go Eau Claire's Way - Eau Claire Express
- Rafters Continue to Stay Hot, Extend Their Win Streak to 4 in a Row - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Cepicky's Walk-Off Seals Deal, Larks Beat Express in Back-And-Forth Affair - Bismarck Larks
- Honkers' Offense Mashes Their Way to Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Top Jackrabbits in Back and Forth Victory - Kenosha Kingfish
- La Crosse Old Styles Lose First Game in Four Decades, 12-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Stingers Hold off Late Comeback Effort, Defeat MoonDogs 5-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Battle Jacks Fall to Traverse City 14-4, Game One Woes Continue - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Madison Scratches Back, Unable to Finish the Job in Extras - Madison Mallards
- Rox Offense Comes Alive Late, Beat Waterloo 3-2 - Look for Sweep Tomorrow at Home - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Fall at Home to Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- MoonDogs Get Stung At Beehive - Mankato MoonDogs
- Extra-Inning Home Run Prevails Wausau Over Madison - Wausau Woodchucks
- Growlers Fall in Heartbreaker in First Game of Homestand - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Sell Shines in Game 1 Win Against Growlers - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Pit Spitters Send Battle Jacks to the Pound - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Huskies Blow 6-0 Lead, Fall Below .500 with 8-6 Loss - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Back at Capital Credit Union Park to Host Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Limited Spots Remain for the Stingers Kids Club Presented by Co-Op Credit Union - Willmar Stingers
- Battle Jacks Offense Surges, Win 12-6 to Split Series with Rivets - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Dock Spiders Walk Off the Rockers 5-4 In the I-41 Showdown - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers' Late Comeback Results in 4th Straight Win - Rochester Honkers
- Mallards' Offense Ignites in Blowout Win - Madison Mallards
- The Rox Walk Eleven Times in Willmar - Return the Rock Pile Tomorrow! - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.