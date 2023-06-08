Rafters Continue to Stay Hot, Extend Their Win Streak to 4 in a Row

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters extend their win streak to 4 in a row as they rally back to rock the Green Bay Rockers 9-4. They out hit Green Bay12-5 and have a winning record for the first time this season.

It started off in the top of the 1st as Coastal Carolina product, Anthony Galason, was able to get walked and get on base. Chris Conniff drove a ball into the 1st basemen, Mateo Mathews, who made an error which allowed Galason to get home from second. The Rockers answered in the bottom of the 2nd with a 3 run shot from AJ Anzai to put them up 3-1. The score went to 4-1 from a Kyle West RBI and the Rats were in trouble.

Until the top of the 6th where the Rafters made their push. Chris Conniff continued his hot start by doubling to left center. Broussard followed it up by getting a single to left field. Jack Basseer had one of the biggest days of the season. He went 3-5 on the day and doubled into center which sent home Conniff. Broussard got home off of a wild pitch and made the score 4-3. The hitting did not stop there as Brandon Rogers nailed a ball into center field which sent Carlson and Basseer home. The score was 5-4 Rafters just like that.

The top of the 8th came and the Rafters added to their lead with another 4 run inning. Carlson was able to get on first with an error from the Rockers infield. Then Logan Hugo recorded his first hit of the day by singling to center field. Rogers then followed it up with a hit which put the bases loaded and Galason was up. With the bases juiced and a 2-1 count, Galason made his mark once again. He smashed a ball into deep center field which sent 3 Rafters home. Conniff then grounded out, but Galason was able to get home. Anthony Galason went 1-4 today with 2 runs and 3 RBI's. A massive debut from the New Jersey native.

The Rafters' bullpen acquired 9 strikeouts including 5 from the returning Rafter, Josh Howitt. This team continues to impress and improves to 6-5 on the season. 4 in a row and the streak has a chance to continue tomorrow night as the Rats host the Rockers at Witter Field. First pitch scheduled at 6:35.

