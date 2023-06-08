Rafters Continue to Stay Hot, Extend Their Win Streak to 4 in a Row
June 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters extend their win streak to 4 in a row as they rally back to rock the Green Bay Rockers 9-4. They out hit Green Bay12-5 and have a winning record for the first time this season.
It started off in the top of the 1st as Coastal Carolina product, Anthony Galason, was able to get walked and get on base. Chris Conniff drove a ball into the 1st basemen, Mateo Mathews, who made an error which allowed Galason to get home from second. The Rockers answered in the bottom of the 2nd with a 3 run shot from AJ Anzai to put them up 3-1. The score went to 4-1 from a Kyle West RBI and the Rats were in trouble.
Until the top of the 6th where the Rafters made their push. Chris Conniff continued his hot start by doubling to left center. Broussard followed it up by getting a single to left field. Jack Basseer had one of the biggest days of the season. He went 3-5 on the day and doubled into center which sent home Conniff. Broussard got home off of a wild pitch and made the score 4-3. The hitting did not stop there as Brandon Rogers nailed a ball into center field which sent Carlson and Basseer home. The score was 5-4 Rafters just like that.
The top of the 8th came and the Rafters added to their lead with another 4 run inning. Carlson was able to get on first with an error from the Rockers infield. Then Logan Hugo recorded his first hit of the day by singling to center field. Rogers then followed it up with a hit which put the bases loaded and Galason was up. With the bases juiced and a 2-1 count, Galason made his mark once again. He smashed a ball into deep center field which sent 3 Rafters home. Conniff then grounded out, but Galason was able to get home. Anthony Galason went 1-4 today with 2 runs and 3 RBI's. A massive debut from the New Jersey native.
The Rafters' bullpen acquired 9 strikeouts including 5 from the returning Rafter, Josh Howitt. This team continues to impress and improves to 6-5 on the season. 4 in a row and the streak has a chance to continue tomorrow night as the Rats host the Rockers at Witter Field. First pitch scheduled at 6:35.
Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters extend their win streak to 4 in a row as they rally back to rock the Green Bay Rockers 9-4. They out hit Green Bay12-5 and have a winning record for the first time this season.
It started off in the top of the 1st as Coastal Carolina product, Anthony Galason, was able to get walked and get on base. Chris Conniff drove a ball into the 1st basemen, Mateo Mathews, who made an error which allowed Galason to get home from second. The Rockers answered in the bottom of the 2nd with a 3 run shot from AJ Anzai to put them up 3-1. The score went to 4-1 from a Kyle West RBI and the Rats were in trouble.
Until the top of the 6th where the Rafters made their push. Chris Conniff continued his hot start by doubling to left center. Broussard followed it up by getting a single to left field. Jack Basseer had one of the biggest days of the season. He went 3-5 on the day and doubled into center which sent home Conniff. Broussard got home off of a wild pitch and made the score 4-3. The hitting did not stop there as Brandon Rogers nailed a ball into center field which sent Carlson and Basseer home. The score was 5-4 Rafters just like that.
The top of the 8th came and the Rafters added to their lead with another 4 run inning. Carlson was able to get on first with an error from the Rockers infield. Then Logan Hugo recorded his first hit of the day by singling to center field. Rogers then followed it up with a hit which put the bases loaded and Galason was up. With the bases juiced and a 2-1 count, Galason made his mark once again. He smashed a ball into deep center field which sent 3 Rafters home. Conniff then grounded out, but Galason was able to get home. Anthony Galason went 1-4 today with 2 runs and 3 RBI's. A massive debut from the New Jersey native.
The Rafters bullpen acquired 9 strikeouts including 5 from the returning Rafter, Josh Howitt. This team continues to impress and improves to 6-5 on the season. 4 in a row and the streak has a chance to continue tomorrow night as the Rats host the Rockers at Witter Field. First pitch scheduled at 6:35.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2023
- Extra Innings Don't Go Eau Claire's Way - Eau Claire Express
- Rafters Continue to Stay Hot, Extend Their Win Streak to 4 in a Row - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Cepicky's Walk-Off Seals Deal, Larks Beat Express in Back-And-Forth Affair - Bismarck Larks
- Honkers' Offense Mashes Their Way to Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Top Jackrabbits in Back and Forth Victory - Kenosha Kingfish
- La Crosse Old Styles Lose First Game in Four Decades, 12-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Stingers Hold off Late Comeback Effort, Defeat MoonDogs 5-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Battle Jacks Fall to Traverse City 14-4, Game One Woes Continue - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Madison Scratches Back, Unable to Finish the Job in Extras - Madison Mallards
- Rox Offense Comes Alive Late, Beat Waterloo 3-2 - Look for Sweep Tomorrow at Home - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Fall at Home to Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- MoonDogs Get Stung At Beehive - Mankato MoonDogs
- Extra-Inning Home Run Prevails Wausau Over Madison - Wausau Woodchucks
- Growlers Fall in Heartbreaker in First Game of Homestand - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Sell Shines in Game 1 Win Against Growlers - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Pit Spitters Send Battle Jacks to the Pound - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Huskies Blow 6-0 Lead, Fall Below .500 with 8-6 Loss - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Back at Capital Credit Union Park to Host Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Limited Spots Remain for the Stingers Kids Club Presented by Co-Op Credit Union - Willmar Stingers
- Battle Jacks Offense Surges, Win 12-6 to Split Series with Rivets - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Dock Spiders Walk Off the Rockers 5-4 In the I-41 Showdown - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers' Late Comeback Results in 4th Straight Win - Rochester Honkers
- Mallards' Offense Ignites in Blowout Win - Madison Mallards
- The Rox Walk Eleven Times in Willmar - Return the Rock Pile Tomorrow! - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Rafters Continue to Stay Hot, Extend Their Win Streak to 4 in a Row
- Rafters Sweep the Woodchucks and Win 3 in a Row
- Rafters Dominate Mallards
- Rafters Can't Complete the Come Back, Drop a Game to Madison
- Rafters Take the Second Game of the Series off of the Dock Spiders