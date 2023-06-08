MoonDogs Get Stung At Beehive

The MoonDogs looked to keep the momentum from the night before going and early in the game it looked like they were going in that direction. Mikey Gottschalk started it out continuing his hot streak with a single in the gap. Kip Fougerousse showed why he is one of the league leaders in batting average putting a well-placed ball in play, moving Gottschalk into scoring position. Brendan Hord rounded off the inning with a single getting the MoonDogs on the board as Gottschalk crossed home plate with ease.

Kyler Heyne took the mound for the MoonDogs getting his first start of the summer after one appearance out of the bullpen. Willmar showed the MoonDogs righty how dangerous the bats have been so far this season. After Heyne struck out the first batter, the next 3 took bases with Sean Rimmer driving in two of his teammates putting the Stingers up by two by the end of the first inning.

After trading two and a half scoreless innings Breck Bradshaw entered the game for the MoonDogs in the fourth inning and continues the trend. Hord locked down the plate getting the last out of the inning as Willmar sent Luke Williams home on what would have been a Kassten Furr single.

Caleb Strack took the mound for the MoonDogs in the seventh after Bradshaw gave three innings, giving up one run after a rough fifth that the MoonDogs infield would like to have back as the defensive miss ques stacked.

Myles Meyer took the mound for the MooDogs in the eighth against the meat and potatoes of the Stingers lineup. Meyers yet to give up a hit in his two innings over the summer saw his first base runner as an E4 was committed causing every member of the infield to be charged with one during this game. Meyers would then hit Jake Hjelle moving a runner into scoring position. L. Williams put one into play in short left field causing the lead runner to be held at third. Meyers would walk Furr keeping the bases loaded before punching out the next two batters escaping the inning stranding three of the four base runners aloud.

The MoonDogs attempted to mount a comeback in the final inning of play. With two outs Joe Hauser launched one deep into left field over the head of the Willmar outfielder. Jackson Cooke would get on base as he beats the play at first extending the Moondogs rally to the top of the order. Gottschalk would reach on a walk allowing the tying run to reach the plate in Ty Rumsey. Rumsey would send one flying into center field that was scooped up ending the rally and game with a score of 5-2 sending the MoonDogs home in an attempt to tie the series with the Stingers.

The MoonDogs face the Stingers Friday June 9th at ISG Field with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

