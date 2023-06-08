Dock Spiders Walk Off the Rockers 5-4 In the I-41 Showdown

June 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in action

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Ava Schiffert) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in action(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Ava Schiffert)

FOND DU LAC, WI - It took some late inning heroics from the Dock Spiders, but they walked off the Green Bay Rockers 5-4 at Neuroscience Group Field in Appleton. The second annual I-41 showdown between the Rockers and the Dock Spiders got off to a quick start as the Dock Spiders score two runs in the bottom of the first inning off a botched attempt by the Rockers to tag out Paul Wittman on a steal, as the ball went into centerfield after a bad throw brought Travis Strickler into score. A batter later, Dock Spiders first basemen Sam Busch (Michigan State) grounded out to the second basemen which allowed Paul Wittmann (West Texas A&M) to come into score which gave the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead.

The Dock Spiders held that 2-0 lead until the top of the third inning when Rockers third basemen Kyle West (University of Charleston) singled to right field to score Adam Paganelli (Northwest Nazarene) which cut into the Dock Spiders lead 2-1. Then it was the centerfielder Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) who roped a triple into the right centerfield gap to score Kyle West, tying the game at 2-2. Fast forward to the top of the eighth inning. The Rockers were able to put a runner on and all it took was a single by Jo Jo Jackson to bring home two more runs which gave the Rockers a two-run lead going into the bottom of the eighth. Dock Spider newcomer, Brady Katterhagen (UW Platteville) roped a leadoff single to put a runner aboard. Travis Strickler stepped up to the plate in a big away for the Dock Spiders, which brought the typing run to the plate. Then on a sac fly from Paul Wittmann, allowed Jack Gorman to cross home plate making it a 1- run ballgame. The Dock Spiders offense stalled there until the bottom of the ninth.

Dock Spiders were down early in the inning after Jack Peterson (West T&M) struck out for the first out. Then pinch hitter Connor Cooney a laced a double for the go ahead run to be on second base. Katterhagen singled which set up the bases loaded, one out, as Travis Strickler came up to the dish and got walked, that brought Cooney home for the game winning run. Dock Spiders won 5-4. Right-handed pitcher Zach Silfies was credited with the win, Tyler Horvath was charged with the loss. The Dock Spiders are back in action tomorrow night in Rockford for game one of a two game set with the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.