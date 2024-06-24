Rochester Rides Pitching to 5-2 Win, Sweep Minot
June 24, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers completed their first sweep of 2024 on Monday night with a 5-2 win over Minot.
Pitching was the story for Rochester. Sam George went 4.2 innings and labored through traffic on bases, but ultimately gave up just one earned run. He struck out three and walked just one.
He was relieved by Josiah Granados and Aaron McCurley. McCurley tossed 3.2 shutout innings where he struck out seven and allowed just two baserunners.
Offensively, they rode a four-run fourth which featured a Paul Schoenfeld two-RBI single and Reiss Calvin two-RBI double.
With this win, the Honkers have won three of their last four and improved to 8-20 in the first half. They will travel to Waterloo tomorrow before coming back home on Wednesday.
