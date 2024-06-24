Rockers Go on the Road for Game 4 against Wausau

June 24, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers huddle on the mound

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers huddle on the mound(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After falling to the Woodchucks 11-7 yesterday, the Rockers travel back to Wausau for their fourth matchup of the season, and the finale of a two-game road series.

Last night, the Woodchucks got out to an early 9-1 lead in the second inning. Mack Crowley (Minnesota State-Mankato) came into the game in the third and threw five scoreless innings, only giving up one hit during that span. On offense, Green Bay managed to make up the gap, picking up three runs in five innings, which included a Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) home run. Wausau tacked on two more in the bottom of the eighth, but Nick Harms (Case Western) got three back with a bases-clearing triple in the top of the ninth. The Rockers couldn't get any more runs back after that, with the final holding at 11-7.

Jake Toporek (Wagner) will make his first start for Green Bay tonight. He has made six relief appearances throwing 15.1 innings, picking up 19 strikeouts and just five walks.

Wausau will start Edwin Alecia (Nova Southeastern). He has made three starts in four appearances, with 14 strikeouts and 13 hits allowed.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for a series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35. Olivia Maro will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30. Tuesdays are 2-for-1 tickets for all reserved seats in the main bowl.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.