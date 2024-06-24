Stingers Sweep Express, Win Fourth in a Row

WILLMAR, MN - For the first time this season, the Stingers completed a sweep at Bill Taunton Stadium, taking down the Eau Claire Express 16-7.

The scoring started in the first, as Willmar trailed 1-0 before even getting to hit.

But Andrew Sojka (CSUN) quickly tied things up, blasting his league-leading 11th home run of the season to tie the game at 1, which sparked a 3-run 1st.

Willmar added to their total in the 2nd, scoring 2 on RBI's from Sojka and Gabe Swansen (Nebraska) to go up 5-1.

The Express would answer though, and after the two teams traded blows in the middle innings, it wound up being 6-6 going to the 7th.

Eau Claire took the lead in the top of the inning and the Stingers needed an answer.

They did just that, and in a big way, putting up an 8 spot, highlighted by RBI doubles from Rhett Stokes (Nebraska), Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) and Sojka to make it 14-7.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Sebastian Granados (Grossmont CC) filled in three innings for the Stingers, allowing just one run and picked up the win.

Byrne and Maximus Martin (Arkansas) each doubled in the 8th to stretch the lead to 16-7 which would be the final.

Willmar welcomes in Minot on Tuesday night for game one of a two game set.

First pitch is set for 6:35 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

