Woodchucks Sweep Series - Thompson Sets New Record

June 24, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks take both games of the home series over Green Bay tonight, 12-5. Because of tonight's win, Field Manager Corey Thompson becomes the franchise's winningest coach with 104 wins.

Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) got the start for the Chucks. He went a full 5.0 innings pitched and had three strikeouts. Alicea also kept the Rockers scoreless in two innings.

The Chucks got to work in the bottom of the third, with Trey Gambill (Oklahoma) slugging for his second home run of the season, a three-run hit that put the Woodchucks in the lead, 3-1.

It wouldn't be the only inning that the Chucks would score multiple, as in the bottom of the fifth the Woodchucks would put up seven. Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) got things started for the Chucks, getting a single. After Trey Gambill got on base with a walk, Max Galvin (Miami), in his first game back, hit a single to score both Webb and Gambill to earn two RBI.

The Chucks would get five in the fifth more thanks to the efforts of Max Soliz Jr. (Chattahoochee Valley), Brayden Smith (Iowa Western), and Jake Berkland (Mankato State). Jacob Haley (South Alabama) would score two more in the eighth, to bring the score to 12-4.

Jorge Decardenas (Charlotte) made his seventh appearance of the season, striking out four to bring his season total to thirty. He leads the Chucks in strikeouts.

Johnny Amonica (Keiser University) would get the nod to close out the game. Amonica struck out two enroute to a 12-5 Chucks victory.

The Chucks go on the road to face Lakeshore in Kapco Park for two away games, before traveling to Eau Claire to play game one of a home-and-home series. The Chucks will be back at home on Friday, June 28th, against Eau Claire for Firework Friday. First pitch for that game will be at 6:35pm.

