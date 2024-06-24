MoonDogs Fall to Rox and Split the Series

June 24, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs fall to the Rox in a nail-biting game losing 5-2.

Louis Magers (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would start tonight for the MoonDogs and throw 4 innings. Out of those 4 innings, he had 4 strikeouts on just 53 pitches.

The MoonDogs would remain scoreless until the fourth inning, where it would get rolling with Nico Libed (University of San Diego) getting hit by a pitch, leading him to first base. Casey Sorg (Bellarmine University) would hit a single, to land him on base and advance Libed to 2nd. Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) would get a single for himself and advance Libed home. Jackson Waller (University of Nevada Reno) would finish the inning with a sac fly that would bring home Sorg, to put the MoonDogs up 2-0.

Tate Marland (Cedarville University) would take over as the relief arm on the mound for Magers, and have a total of 32 pitches in 2 innings, and 2 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs would try to get the bats going again in the fifth with Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) who had a single to start the inning, but it would end scoreless. Delamielleure would end the night for the MoonDogs with 5 at-bats and 3 hits.

Sorg would have a good night reaching base in nearly every at-bat. He would end his night with 2 at-bats, 1 hit, and 2 walks.

In the seventh, the MoonDogs would pick up steam again however would end the inning with the bases loaded.

Coming out to the bump in the bottom of the seventh was Dylan Waite (University of Hawaii). Waite would end his night with 26 pitches and 1 strikeout.

Coming out in the eighth was Bryan Garrett (Sac City) who would finish out the game for the MoonDogs with 9 pitches and 1 strikeout, in 1 inning of work.

The MoonDogs end the series in a split with the Rox, and will travel to Bismarck tomorrow to take on the Larks.

Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2024

