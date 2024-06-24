Henson Cranks Clutch Home Run in Comeback Defeat of Mankato

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (12-13) came from behind to defeat the Mankato MoonDogs (13-12) by a 5-2 score on Monday, June 24th. The Rox scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning or later, capturing a split of the two-game series with Mankato.

Will Henson (Ohio State University) delivered the big hit with the Rox trailing by two in the sixth inning. With two runners on base, Henson crushed his first home run of the summer to left field, turning the game around and putting the Rox in front by a 3-2 score. Henson enjoyed a two-hit night along with Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts).

The Rox would add two insurance runs in the seventh, the first coming on a solo home run by Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas). Hauge now has a team-high six home runs to go with 19 runs batted in this summer. St. Cloud then went up 5-2 when Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) walked, stole two bases, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky).

On the other side, Rox pitching did not allow an earned run and struck out 11 MoonDogs. Brigden Parker (University of Kansas) made the start and offered up four solid innings with four punchouts. Winning pitcher Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) followed with three scoreless innings that featured three strikeouts. Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana University) then picked up the six-out save, fanning four in two hitless innings.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Will Henson!

The Rox will travel to face the Badlands Big Sticks for two road games beginning on Tuesday, June 25th. They will return to the Rock Pile for a four-game homestand that begins with another two-game set against Badlands on Thursday, June 27th. Thursday's game, which is presented by Coburn's, will feature a Charlie Condon youth jersey giveaway to the first 300 fans. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

