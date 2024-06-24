Henson Cranks Clutch Home Run in Comeback Defeat of Mankato
June 24, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (12-13) came from behind to defeat the Mankato MoonDogs (13-12) by a 5-2 score on Monday, June 24th. The Rox scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning or later, capturing a split of the two-game series with Mankato.
Will Henson (Ohio State University) delivered the big hit with the Rox trailing by two in the sixth inning. With two runners on base, Henson crushed his first home run of the summer to left field, turning the game around and putting the Rox in front by a 3-2 score. Henson enjoyed a two-hit night along with Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts).
The Rox would add two insurance runs in the seventh, the first coming on a solo home run by Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas). Hauge now has a team-high six home runs to go with 19 runs batted in this summer. St. Cloud then went up 5-2 when Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) walked, stole two bases, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky).
On the other side, Rox pitching did not allow an earned run and struck out 11 MoonDogs. Brigden Parker (University of Kansas) made the start and offered up four solid innings with four punchouts. Winning pitcher Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) followed with three scoreless innings that featured three strikeouts. Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana University) then picked up the six-out save, fanning four in two hitless innings.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Will Henson!
The Rox will travel to face the Badlands Big Sticks for two road games beginning on Tuesday, June 25th. They will return to the Rock Pile for a four-game homestand that begins with another two-game set against Badlands on Thursday, June 27th. Thursday's game, which is presented by Coburn's, will feature a Charlie Condon youth jersey giveaway to the first 300 fans. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!
Images from this story
|
Will Henson of the St. Cloud Rox
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2024
- Stingers Sweep Express, Win Fourth in a Row - Willmar Stingers
- Henson Cranks Clutch Home Run in Comeback Defeat of Mankato - St. Cloud Rox
- Woodchucks Sweep Series - Thompson Sets New Record - Wausau Woodchucks
- MoonDogs Fall to Rox and Split the Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Make It 6 in a Row for la Crosse - La Crosse Loggers
- Rochester Rides Pitching to 5-2 Win, Sweep Minot - Rochester Honkers
- Pit Spitters Luck out in Series Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Bid on Game-Worn Military Jerseys Today - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Go on the Road for Game 4 against Wausau - Green Bay Rockers
- Former St. Cloud Rox Player Charlie Condon Wins 2024 Golden Spikes Award - Northwoods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Henson Cranks Clutch Home Run in Comeback Defeat of Mankato
- Bid on Game-Worn Military Jerseys Today
- Former Rox Player Charlie Condon Wins National Player of the Year Award
- Perry Homers Again, McElyea Pitches Well in 10-Inning Loss to Mankato
- June 22nd Game against Willmar Postponed to July 12th