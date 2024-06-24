Pit Spitters Luck out in Series Finale

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two game series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 3-2, in front of 1,301 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Pit Spitters starting pitcher Dylan Krause and Leprechauns David Lally set out for a rematch of last week's Tuesday night matchup. Both pitchers went toe-to-toe exchanging zeros until the Leprechauns offense struck first in the top of the sixth. Ryan Mckay walked to lead off the inning and was instantly followed up with a double to right field hit by Oliver Service. After back-to-back outs by Krause, Nate Ball drew a walk to load the bases. Brock Olmstead then drew the Leprechauns third walk of the inning, giving them a 1-0 lead. The seventh inning has been the inning for the offense for the Pit Spitters, and they picked right back up then tonight. Brett Denby doubled to center field with two outs to kickstart the offense. Aaron Piasecki singled, scoring Denby to tie the game at 1-1. Ethan Guerra made it three straight hits for the Pit Spitters with a single, scoring Piasecki giving them a 2-1 lead. After a quick two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Saborn Campbell doubled to left field and then was followed up with a walk from Nate Ball. Former Pit Spitters Riley Frost came in off the bench to pinch hit and tripled to right field, clearing the bases to give the Leprechauns a 3-2 lead. The Pit Spitters would only muster one more base runner for the remainder of the game, giving the Leprechauns their first win at Turtle Creek Stadium, 3-1.

The Pit Spitters drop to 13-14 on the season, while the Leprechauns improve to 14-13. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Dylan Krause threw seven innings giving up one run on three hits, three walks, and struck out six. Mason Hill threw two thirds of an inning giving up two runs on one hit and a walk. Mitchell Grannan threw an inning and a third of scoreless relief giving up two hits and striking out two.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City and welcome the Madison Mallards for a two-game series. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

