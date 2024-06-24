Bid on Game-Worn Military Jerseys Today

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club is proud to partner with many local charity organizations to help fund various needs throughout our community. The Rox, in partnership with St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and Advantage 1 are auctioning off their game-worn special military-themed jerseys that the players will wear Friday, June 28 with all the net proceeds benefiting area Veterans through Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, the Becker Chapter.

Thank you in advance for your participation in the Rox online jersey auction and bid consideration!

The online auction is currently live and will close at 9 p.m. CST Friday, June 28.

To place a bid, visit stcloudrox.com/Military24

