Rochester Falls in Series Finale to Omaha, 9-1

August 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester looked to bounce back from a tough loss on Saturday night in the series finale against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday but fell short by a score of 9-1. Offensively, C Brady Lindsly led the way for the Red Wings with a double in his 1-for-3 performance and added a walk. On the mound, LHP Joe La Sorsa, RHP Adonis Medina, and RHP Orlando Ribalta combined to toss three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, while striking out five batters.

The Omaha bats started Sunday's series finale quickly in the top of the first, and LF John Rave laid a soft bunt down the third baseline to give the Storm Chasers their first base runner of the day. Immediately after, CF Drew Waters lined a 1-0 sinker into shallow center field to put runners on the corners. With still no outs, 2B Nick Loftin lined a ball up the middle off Luckham to go up 1-0 early. After RF Tyler Gentry walked, DH CJ Alexander hammered a 3-2 curveball to take advantage of the bases-loaded opportunity and make the score 5-0 in favor of the Storm Chasers.

After four quiet innings, CJ Alexander smashed the first pitch of his at-bat for a 437-foot homer to right-center with one out in the top of the fifth. With the solo shot in the fifth and the grand slam in the first, Alexander has now tallied 15 homers, tied for second most on the Storm Chasers' active roster.

Rochester responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth. 3B José Tena led off the inning with a walk and moved to second when CF Jack Dunn was hit by a pitch. A flyout moved Tena to third, and he came around to score on a force out by DH Carter Kieboom to make the score 6-1.

Omaha looked to answer in the top of the seventh after a lead-off single on a scorched ground ball into center from Loftin. After Alexander and 1B Nick Pratto walked, SS Cam Devanney sliced a fly ball into right field to score Loftin from third and extend the lead to 7-1 in Omaha's favor. The following batter, 3B Ryan Fitzgerald drilled a cutter into center field for a sacrifice fly that was deep enough to score Alexander and build the lead to seven runs. The next at-bat, C Austin Nola laced a 2-2 heater into right-center for a base hit and scored the ninth run of the finale for Omaha.

Into the bottom of the ninth, Rochester looked to come out of the two-week homestand with a comeback victory in the finale. Despite having the bases loaded with two outs, Rochester was unable to overcome the nine-run deficit and split the series against the Storm Chasers.

RHP Kyle Luckham made his third start with Rochester on Sunday afternoon, and his 20th in total. The California native turned in 4.2 innings and allowed six hits and six earned runs while striking out two batters he faced. LHP Joe La Sorsa entered in relief midway through the fifth inning and provided 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout. RHP Amos Willingham took over in the seventh for Rochester and threw 1.0 inning of his own, allowing three earned runs on three hits, while walking three and striking out two batters. Adonis Medina made his 34th appearance in the eighth and threw 1.0 scoreless inning on a hit with one punch out. Orlando Ribalta finished the afternoon with 1.0 hitless inning, with a strikeout to all three batters he faced.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game on Sunday belongs to LHP Joe La Sorsa. The Red Wings' Player of the Month for July did not allow a run or a hit in his 1.1 innings on the mound. The St. John's alum has now thrown in 12 separate outings in which he has not allowed a hit this season and boasts a 2.26 ERA.

The Red Wings will take Monday off and are back in action on Tuesday night in Buffalo. The first pitch of game one is set for 6:35 pm.

