Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights August 6-11

August 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return from a lengthy road trip for a six-game set at Louisville Slugger Field. The series will feature the State Farm Bobblehead You! Activation returning on Tuesday and Wednesday, The Nine Night on Friday as the Bats honor the rich tradition of Nego League Baseball and play as the Louisville Black Caps, and the first-ever Drone Show at a live sporting event in Kentucky on Saturday.

The series from Tuesday, August 6 through Sunday, August 11 will see the Bats battle the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, in their first and only set of matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW, and Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, August 6 - Louisville Bats vs. Charlotte Knights

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

State Farm Bobblehead You!: Check out the State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth located by the right field berm to build your own free personalized bobblehead. Your photo will be taken and placed into one of 14 Bobblehead options of your choosing, such as a baseball player, a princess, an astronaut, and many more!

Wednesday, August 7 - Louisville Bats vs. Charlotte Knights

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Great Clips Back-To-School Folder Giveaway: Kids 13 and under will receive a Bats x Great Clips Back-To-School folder at the entrances into the ballpark.

State Farm Bobblehead You!: Check out the State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth located by the right field berm to build your own free personalized bobblehead. Your photo will be taken and placed into one of 14 Bobblehead options of your choosing, such as a baseball player, a princess, an astronaut, and many more!

1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price.

Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

Thursday, August 8 - Louisville Bats vs. Charlotte Knights

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$6 College Student Ticket: We're inviting all college students out to the ballpark with a $6 General Admission ticket offer! Walk-up only and must have a valid student ID.

Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.

Friday, August 9 - Louisville Bats vs. Charlotte Knights

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m., with first pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

The Nine Night: Join us as we honor the rich tradition of Negro League Baseball in Louisville and play as the Louisville Black Caps, sponsored by Heine Bros. Coffee.

Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen and Cocktail Margaritas from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Brake the Bank: Presented by Tony's Brakes & Alignment and new in the 2024 season, the Bats will be hosting a fun promotion after the game. Fans can buy tennis balls in increments of 5, 10, or 30 to toss at various targets on the field for a chance to win select prizes ranging from Bats swag, autographed memorabilia, and a $500 cash grand prize.

The Chicago Boyz: Presented by Cupcake Vineyard, make sure to stick around after the game for a performance by The Chicago Boyz!

Saturday, August 10 - Louisville Bats vs. Charlotte Knights

Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

2024 Team Photo Giveaway: Presented by Ford, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2024 team photo.

Made in Brazil: Parked behind the right-field berm, Made in Brazil will have a food truck for fans to enjoy.

Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and wine cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand @ Main & Vine at select locations throughout the ballpark.

$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.

Drone Show: Experience the first-ever Drone Show at a live sporting event in Kentucky after the game, presented by Pepsi!

Sunday, August 11 - Louisville Bats vs. Charlotte Knights

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m., with first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child) and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Farison Lawn Care.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

