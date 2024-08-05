Mud Hens Weekly No. 19: August 5, 2024

Overall Record: 51-56, 7th, 16.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 30 at Indianapolis (7-5 Loss)

July 31 at Indianapolis (7-5 Loss)

August 1 at Indianapolis (7-3 Loss)

August 2 at Indianapolis (5-4 Win)

August 3 at Indianapolis (8-7 Win/10)

August 4 at Indianapolis (10-8 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

August 6 vs. Jacksonville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 7 vs. Jacksonville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 8 vs. Jacksonville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 9 vs. Jacksonville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 10 vs. Jacksonville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 11 vs. Jacksonville (4:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

MUD HENS NOTES

Splitting the series in Indy: Toledo dropped the first three games in Indianapolis last week but roared back to win the final three games to split the road series. The Hens offense was alive throughout the week as they scored 36 runs over the six-game set (6.0 runs per game). The Indians had the offense going also, scoring 40 runs combined in the six contests. The series split means the Hens have won nine of their last twelve contests.

Rakin' Riley: Infielder Riley Unroe has been filling the box score as of late, collecting at least one hit in each of his last 14 games. Over that stretch, Unroe is hitting 19-47 (.404) with three home runs, three doubles, and seven RBI along with scoring twelve times. After a slow start, Unroe used his five-hit game back in St. Paul on June 23 to kickstart his season. Since June 23, Unroe is 35-90 (.389) at the plate with five home runs, eight doubles, and 11 RBI. He highlighted his week with Friday's two-homer game in Toledo's 5-4 win.

Tork time: Infielder Spencer Torkelson has caught fire lately with back-to-back strong series with a 7-23 week in Indianapolis that featured two more home runs. Over the last 12 games, Torkelson is 15-46 (.326) with four doubles, five homers, and 17 RBI.

Come from behind, yes please: Toledo used its offense late in games to walk away with wins starting Saturday night when the team erased an early 7-4 deficit by scoring a run in the seventh, two more in the eighth, and then a winning run in the tenth. On Sunday, the Hens scored three runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth thanks to a Trey Sweeney two-run homer to win 10-8.

Sweeney stands out: New to the Tigers organization via a trade with the Dodgers, Trey Sweeney said hello to his new digs by going 7-14 (.500) with a pair of doubles, two homers, and six RBI. He was hitting .254 with Oklahoma City prior to the trade with 13 homers, 22 doubles, and 62 RBI.

Time for a new foe: The Toledo Mud Hens will host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. It is the first-ever meeting between the AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and the AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The two will square off at 7:05 p.m. all games during the week and Saturday before finishing the series with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday contest. Jacksonville is 16-15 in the second half and 51-55 overall this year. The Jumbo Shrimp went 2-3 in a home series against Lehigh Valley last week.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Stephen Scott (8-20, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Devin Sweet (3 INN, W, S, 4 K)

