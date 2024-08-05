Omaha Storm Chasers Open Two-Week Homestand with Iowa Cubs

August 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (67-39, 18-15) welcome the Iowa Cubs (45-63, 12-21) to Werner Park, August 6-11 for a six-game series. After two six-game sets on the road in Saint Paul and Rochester, Omaha is set to return home for back-to-back home series against Iowa and Louisville.

The first four games between the Storm Chasers and the I-Cubs are scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday August 6, Wednesday August 7, Thursday August 8 and Friday August 9. Heading into the weekend, game five is slated to start for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, August 10. The six-game set between Omaha and Iowa will conclude on Sunday, August 11 with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

Highlights this week include Corn Chasers Night presented By Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy Friday, August 9, and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night Saturday, August 10, featuring a character appearance by Iron Man and an in-game jersey auction as all proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 6

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Malmö Oat Milkers Night: The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable. | Presented by Oatly

Wednesday, August 7

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Cornival Wednesday: Join us for a carnival-like atmosphere and specialty food items as we play in our corn jerseys! | Presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital

Library Night: Presented by Sunbelt Bakery

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Dogs must be registered before entering the park. Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

Thursday, August 8

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

All Abilities Night: The Chasers honor the members of our community with a wide range of abilities as part of our Community Celebration Series, presented by PayPal. Featuring an appearance by Jordy Bahl. | Presented by PayPal

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concession items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

Friday, August 9

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Corn Chasers Night: A night to celebrate all things corn! | Presented by Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show! | Presented by ArchWell Health

Scout Night: We celebrate our local Scouts.

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Saturday, August 10

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: Assemble! As we celebrate all things Marvel, featuring a character appearance by Iron Man and an in-game jersey auction, with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Hwy 6 and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar. | Presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Superhero Cape Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a Superhero Cape courtesy of Papillion Taco Guy. | Presented by Papillion Taco Guy

Sunday, August 11

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 5:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Family Funday: Featuring airbrush tattoos! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

Library Night: Presented by Sunbelt Bakery

Blair, Fremont, & Valley Community Night: We invite all of our fans from the Blair, Fremont, & Valley areas out to the game!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, August 6

Omaha - LHP Anthony Veneziano (3-5, 4.96 ERA)

Iowa - TBA

Wednesday, August 7

Omaha - LHP Noah Cameron (0-0, 1.35 ERA)

Iowa - RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Thursday, August 8

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (1-5, 6.46 ERA)

Iowa - RHP Brandon Birdsell (0-4, 6.05 ERA)

Friday, August 9

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (7-0, 3.36 ERA)

Iowa - RHP Connor Noland (2-0, 3.07 ERA)

Saturday, August 10

Omaha - RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.35 ERA)

Iowa - RHP Riley Thompson (4-4, 5.94 ERA)

Sunday, August 11

Omaha - RHP Alex Marsh (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Iowa - RHP Dan Straily (1-7, 5.49 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The weeklong series between Omaha and Iowa can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all six games airing in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL Tuesday-Sunday, August 6-11.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 546-518 (.513) vs. Iowa, including a 9-6 (.600) record in the 2024 season. Last year, the I-Cubs won 13 of 21 against the Storm Chasers.

The Storm Chasers and I-Cubs have played four times this year as both teams met in March to open the 2024 season and Omaha won the three-game series at Werner Park two games to one. Then, both teams met in Des Moines as the Chasers won five of six games from April 30 - May 5. Omaha and Iowa played a home-and-home series from July 1-6 as the first three games were played at Werner Park and the Chasers took two games of the three, then the next three games were played at Principal Park and the I-Cubs swept Omaha to win the week-long series four games to two.

Both organizations started out in the American Association from 1969-1997 seasons and the Chasers held a record of 340-294 (.536) before both teams joined the International League and the Chasers currently hold the record of 47-38 (.553) since 2021.

This six-game series is the final set that Omaha and Iowa will play against each other in the 2024 season and the Chasers will need three wins to win the season series.

The I-Cubs have one former Storm Chaser on their active roster, infielder Kevin Padlo. Signed by Kansas City as a free agent in June, Padlo played 12 games for Omaha between June and July before being traded to Chicago on August 2. Additionally, four former Chasers have played for Iowa this season but are not active. 2022 Storm Chasers Colten Brewer has pitched nine games for Iowa, while 2021-23 Storm Chaser Jose Cuas has pitched 10 games for the I-Cubs this year but is currently in the Blue Jays organization. 2018 Storm Chaser Jorge López is in the Major Leagues with Chicago right now but has pitched three games for Iowa this season and 2018-22 Storm Chaser Richard Lovelady, who is currently in the Rays organization, pitched in 10 games for Iowa earlier this season.

Omaha has two former Iowa Cubs on its active roster. Right-handed reliever Tyler Duffey has appeared in 22 games this season for the Storm Chasers in addition to a month in the Major Leagues with Kansas City and pitched 36 games (2 starts) for the I-Cubs in 2023, plus one game with the Chicago Cubs last season. Omaha outfielder Nelson Velázquez was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and appeared in 108 games for the I-Cubs between 2022 and 2023 before getting traded to Kansas City in July 2023. After ending last year in the Major Leagues with the Royals and beginning this year in Kansas City, Velázquez was optioned to Omaha on June 24 and has played 26 games in 2024 for the Storm Chasers. Additionally, Omaha hitting coach Bijan Rademacher was a Chicago Cubs draft pick in 2012 and played 243 games with Iowa between 2016 and 2018.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: PITCH, PLEASE!

The @OMAStormChasers return home after the team's best series on the mound this year. Last week at Rochester, the pitching staff posted a 2.89 ERA, the lowest of any 6-game series this year. Additionally, it marked the second time in 2024 Omaha got 3 quality starts in one week.

2: THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN

49 different players have appeared in a game this year for @OMAStormChasers, down from 65 at this point last year. 17 of the 28 players on the Storm Chasers' Opening Day roster are still with the team today, including 7 that have been active all season long.

2: OH, CERANTOLA

Today, the Royals announced RHP Eric Cerantola has been promoted to @OMAStormChasers from Double-A NW Arkansas. MLB Pipeline's No. 25 ranked #Royals prospect, Cerantola is the 2nd Canadian to play for the Storm Chasers, following 2012 infielder Jamie Romak.

4: INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE LOVE

106 games into the 2024 season, the @OMAStormChasers remain the best team in the International League overall this year. Omaha's 67-39 record is good for a .632 winning percentage, 5.5 games better than the next best team, the Syracuse Mets (62-45, .579 winning %).

5: ALEXANDER IS STILL GREAT

Infielder CJ Alexander enters this week's series against Iowa as the top hitter in the International League. The @OMAStormChasers slugger leads the league with his .319 batting average and .587 slugging percentage, while his .955 OPS ranks 3rd (1st among active hitters).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.