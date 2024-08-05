Lots of Fun with a Nun During Saints August 6-11 Homestand

ST. PAUL, MN - We would never tell you our promotions are Nun of your business. For the next six games they will make you SCREAM. We'll have you swooning with excitement and that feverish feeling will keep you out of work for at least an afternoon. We've always been an organization that honors history, and this week is no different, with two incredible ceremonies. It's a colorful week ahead at CHS Field during the Saints August 6-11 homestand.

Tuesday, August 6 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 7:07 p.m. - A Promotion So Good It's Still In the Works Presented by Cub

We're going to be completely honest with you. We had an incredible promotion for this day. It had National Attention written all over it. You want to know what it was? We can't quite divulge it all because try as we might, this idea stalled out. Let's just say it involved pajamas, the face of someone well known locally, and money that would have shaken the landscape that would have helped those next in line. Pundits were calling it "the greatest promotional idea in franchise history," but there was too much red tape that even we couldn't overcome. So now we pivot. Don't fret, we'll still have something zany planned with the help from our friends at Cub. As we reach the apex of summer find out where to go during a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 7 vs. Columbus Clippers, 1:07 p.m. - This is the final weekday afternoon game of the season where you can skip out on work and head to the ballpark. If going to a ballgame isn't a valid enough excuse to miss work then try some of these that people who live among you tried on their boss. There was an employee who couldn't come in because their llama wouldn't stop throwing up. One person got stuck in the blood pressure machine at the grocery store. And one person couldn't come to work because they "accidentally" got on a plane. Whatever excuse you use, it will be worth it when you're spending the afternoon with us. Find out all the places in the state you'd bring your boss if the two of you skipped out on work together during an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, August 8 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Thelma's Ice Cream Plus Celebrating MiLB's The Nine Initiative Honoring Negro League Great Joe Black

Joe Black was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, earned a scholarship to Morgan State University, a black liberal arts college in Baltimore, and was drafted into the Army in 1943. During his time in the Army, he was able to play ball with the Negro League's Baltimore Elite Giants. He was scouted by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950 and signed in 1951. While his time with the St. Paul Saints in 1951 lasted 60.0 innings, it was incredibly impactful as he would get called up to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1952. As part of MiLB's The Nine initiative, we honor former Saints pitcher, Joe Black. With the Saints, Black went 4-3 with a 2.25 ERA while striking out 35 in 60.0 innings. In 1952 he had his most successful season in his first year in the Major Leagues while with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He went 15-4 with a 2.15 ERA and 15 saves across 56 appearances (two starts). In 142.1 innings pitched he struck 85 and was named Rookie of the Year. He helped guide the Dodgers to the World Series where he became the first black pitcher to earn a World Series win leading the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory in Game 1 over the New York Yankees. The Saints are working with local black businesses for Black Entrepreneurs Day celebrating Black Business Month. Six black entrepreneurs' businesses, highlighted by ShalettaMakesMeLaugh.com, will promote their organizations on the concourse. ShalettaMakesMeLaugh.com purchased the first 100 tickets through the group portal at saints-groups.com, password: BlackBusiness, making the first 100 tickets free for the black business committee interested in attending the game. Share in a delectable treat courtesy of Thelma's Ice Cream. Get them before they're gone because once everyone hears we're giving away free ice cream it's going to make everyone SCREAAAAM. Wash down that ice cream on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, August 9 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Roland Hemond Scouts Hall of Fame Night, With the Induction of Bill Smith, presented by Killebrew Root Beer on a Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy with Saints LED Nightlight Giveaway

He is a baseball lifer. From the moment he graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, in 1980, with a B.A. in French and was selected by the Commissioner's Office as one of the first participants in Major League Baseball's Executive Development Program in July, 1980 until his final year in 2016 as the Assistant to the President and General Manager with the Minnesota Twins. Today we honor the great Bill Smith into the Roland Hemond Scouts Hall of Fame, presented by Killebrew Root Beer. Smith spent two seasons with the Chicago White Sox as Assistant Director of Minor Leagues and Scouting (1981-82), followed by three seasons as General Manager of the White Sox class "A" minor league affiliate in Appleton, WI (1983 - 1985). From there, Smith spent the rest of his baseball career in the Twins organization from 1986-2016. During his tenure he held six different positions and was responsible for everything from being a liaison with Lee County, Architects and Contractors during design and construction of Twins' spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida to sitting on the Target Field Stadium committee working towards its opening in 2010. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with a post-game LED Nightlight giveaway.

Saturday, August 10 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Sister Ros Appreciation with Bobblehead Giveaway (1,500)

She is a national treasure. She has hands that can heal everyone. She stands four-foot nothing and yet has stronger hands than anyone you've probably met. She's the massaging nun that has made all of us relax for 30-years and it's our turn to say thank you with our Sister Ros Appreciation Night as the first 1,500 fans will receive a Sister Ros Bobblehead. This isn't any ordinary Sister Ros bobblehead either. It's from the 2019 All-Star game hosted at CHS Field in which Sister Ros was presented with a lifetime award. That's when both Saints Manager George Tsamis and Director of Fun, Bill Murray, hoisted her onto their shoulders. That iconic moment will now live in bobblehead lore. There is no one we can think of who would look cooler in a tropical shirt than Sister Ros on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, August 11 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:07 p.m. - Art In The Park Day with Poster Giveaway (1,500)

Artists to the left of us. Artists to the right of us. All around CHS Field the Lowertown area is filled with some of the most talented artists in the state. The Saints have honored the artists of Minnesota since day one of CHS Field back in 2015. While it's a daily occurrence, we decided to do one big blowout with Art In the Park. It wouldn't be an art day at the ballpark without a piece of art to take home. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a poster, which is the groovy cover art from this season's souvenir program created by Jeff Nelson. The Saints are one of, if not the only Minor League team in the country with an art curator on staff. The Andy Nelson Art Gallery is filled daily during the season with incredible artists that showcase their amazing skills. Bring out the family on this Cub Family Sunday.

