Clippers Sail Through Rain to Victory

August 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers rallied to defeat the Syracuse Mets 6-5 in a rain-shortened affair Thursday evening at Huntington Park. The skies opened up following the top of the 8th inning, and when the game was called the Clippers officially improved to a League-best 19-10 record in the second half of the season.

Raynel Delgado's third hit of the night was a game-tying solo homer in the 7th inning, his 7th long ball this year. Later in the frame, George Valera brought home Will Brennan with a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead tally.

Left-handed reliever Erik Sabrowski improved to 6-1 after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings.

The Columbus Clippers and Syracuse Mets continue their series Friday evening on Margaritaville Night. The first pitch is at 7:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

