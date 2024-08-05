Barclay Tabbed as IL Pitcher of the Week

August 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Edgar Barclay

(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders)

MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced the weekly awards for July 30-Aug 4 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left-hander Edgar Barclay was honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Barclay had two starts on the week and was stellar in both, shutting down opponents from the Louisville Bats. He led the RailRiders to bookend series wins with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday and a 5-2 triumph on Sunday.

In the week's opener, Barclay matched a season-high six innings of scoreless ball. He allowed just four hits and one walk while striking our four. It was, at that time, his second quality start of the summer.

In the series finale, the southpaw worked a career-best seven frames on just 78 pitches. Barclay let up just one run on three hits. It was a solo homer off the bat of Cincinnati Reds prospect Michael Trautwein. He issued just one walk while striking out seven batters.

Against Louisville, Barclay worked a 0.69 earned run average in 13.0 frames. He held batters to just a .159 average against.

Pitching coach Graham Johnson said, "Edgar's execution of his game plan and pitches was as sharp as it has been all year. He's speeding hitters up and then slowing them down, utilizing the whole zone to get weak contact and swing and miss."

Barclay made the RailRiders Opening Day Roster to begin the summer. He has pitched a Yankees farm system most 21 starts with a 5-8 record and a 6.22 ERA. In 102.2 innings, Barclay has record 91 strikeouts to just 50 walks.

The 26 year-old was selected in the 15th Round of the 2019 draft by the New York Yankees out of Cal State Bakersfield.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will head to Coca-Cola Park to face off against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beginning on Tuesday. The RailRiders then return home on August 12 to take on the Buffalo Bisons. For tickets or promotional information, visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

