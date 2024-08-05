Sounds Announce Specials for 2025 Season Ticket Memberships

August 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today a variety of incentives and prizes for fans who place a deposit for a 2025 season ticket membership. All season ticket memberships will remain the same price for the 2025 season as they were in 2024.

Fans can choose from the following: Full Season membership (75 games), Half Season membership (38 games) or one of four different Partial Season memberships (18 games). All 2025 season ticket member information can be found at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/memberships/earlybird.

Memberships start as low as $368 per seat and can save fans up to 30% off day-of-game ticket prices. In addition to monetary savings, early-bird benefits for those who place a $100 deposit include free parking, exclusive season ticket member events and entry into each of the following drawings:

Four (4) All-Inclusive Tickets to a 2024 game of your choice - winner announced Friday, August 9.

Four (4) MLB Home Run Derby X tickets coming to Nashville on August 31 - winner announced Friday, August 16.

A local businesses prize pack, valued at over $250 - winner announced Friday, August 23.

A Club Suite night for an April 2025 game at First Horizon Park ($700 value includes 10 tickets) - winner announced Friday, August 30.

A custom Sounds jersey ($120 value) - winner announced Friday, September 6.

A 2024 Sounds team-autographed bat - winner announced Friday, September 13.

All fans who place their deposit by the early-bird deadline (Friday, September 13 at 11:59 p.m. central time) will receive a special invitation to participate in the annual Swing for Your Seats event on Saturday, September 14 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. A representative for each season ticket member account will receive five (5) swings to win their 2025 season tickets for free by hitting a home run at First Horizon Park.

Members who choose to pay in full for their 2025 season ticket membership by the early-bird deadline on September 13 are eligible to receive one (1) ticket per seat on their plan to attend a 2025 Minor League Baseball road game with transportation via bus provided by the Sounds. The specific game will be determined by the Sounds at a later date.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for the remainder of the 2024 season. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

