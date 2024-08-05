Bush Promoted to White Sox on Monday

August 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves today, August 5, 2024.

LHP Ky Bush had his contracted selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Bush, 24, will make his major-league debut tonight and get the start for the White Sox at Oakland. He was promoted to the Charlotte Knights on July 6 from Double-A Birmingham. In four games (two starts) with the Knights this season, Bush is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA in 19.0 innings pitched.

A native of Odden, UT, Bush is currently rated as the number six prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by Baseball America. He was acquired by the White Sox on July 26, 2023 in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels with catcher Edgar Quero in exchange for RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynado LÃÅpez.

This season with Double-A Birmingham, Bush posted a 5-3 record with a 2.12 ERA in 14 games started (78 SO/80.2 IP). At the time of his promotion to Charlotte from Birmingham, he was leading the Southern League in ERA, was tied for seventh in strikeouts (78) and seventh in innings pitched (80.2). Additionally, Southern League batters hit just .180 against him, which ranked as the second-best mark in the Southern League at the time.

A total of 28 different players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6, 5/31 & 7/30), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28 & 8/2), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20 & 7/29), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27, RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29), LHP Fraser Ellard (7/30) and LHP Ky Bush (8/5).

RHP Dominic Leone completed his MLB Rehab Assignment and was activated by the Chicago White Sox today. Leone made four rehab appearances with the Knights and went 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA (7 SO/4.0 IP).

