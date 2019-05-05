Robert Shines in Barons Loss to Lookouts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Despite three doubles and three RBI from Luis Robert, the Birmingham Barons (11-19) dropped the series finale against the Chattanooga Lookouts (15-13) by a 7-4 final Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

Robert, ranked as the No. 37 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, built upon his four-hit performance Saturday and picked up his first RBI at the Double-A level with a double to right in the third.

He continued his torrid stretch at the plate with a two-run double to left in the fourth. It gave the Barons a 4-0 lead at the time.

However, Chattanooga responded and plated seven unanswered runs to seize momentum and earn their fourth win of the series. The Lookouts scored three times in the sixth and tallied two more in the seventh to take the lead.

Chattanooga's comeback effort spoiled an otherwise impressive start from Barons starter Felix Paulino (L, 3-2). The right-hander took a four-run lead into the seventh before he ran into trouble. Paulino allowed seven hits and struck out four in the loss.

After the Lookouts extended their lead to 7-4 in the top half of the ninth, Robert attempted to spark a rally with his third double of the game, but the Barons could not capitalize and fell to 4-11 at Regions Field.

Robert became the first Barons player with three doubles in a single game since Alfredo Gonzalez did so July 13, 2018 at Tennessee.

The Barons will hit the road to begin a five-game series against the Jackson Generals on Monday. Birmingham will send left-hander Kyle Kubat (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Jackson right-hander Riley Smith (1-2, 3.29). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.

Coverage of Monday's game will begin at 5:50 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show on WJQX-FM 100.5.

