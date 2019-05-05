Lookouts Save the Best for Last

May 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The Lookouts waited until the last part of Sunday's game to bring on the heat for a 7-4 win over the Barons. Trailing 4-0 into the sixth inning, the bats exploded for three runs including Brantley Bell's fourth home run of the season. In the seventh Gavin LaValley would lead the charge with the first hit, Michael Beltre added a double tying the game and Alfredo Rodriguez drove in the go ahead run. Two more runs in the ninth sealed the deal as Juan Martinez and Alex Powers slammed the door on the barons offense. It ws the eighth win in the last te3n games for the Lookouts. Monday night is Kids Eat Free night and LHP-Scott Moss (1-1,4.91) takes the hitll as the Smokies have a TBA. Gates open at 6:00 EDT and game time is 7:15. Hear the game on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com

