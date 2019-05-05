Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, May 5 at Mississippi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hope to salvage a five-game series at the Mississippi Braves in Sunday's 2:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (1-3, 5.04 ERA) makes the start for the Shrimp against Mississippi LHP Kyle Muller (0-1, 3.79 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

JACKSONVILLE SHUT OUT AGAIN BY MISSISSIPPI

Jorge Guzman pitched 6.2 innings of two-run ball, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mustered just a pair of hits Saturday in a 2-0 loss to the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. The game was scoreless into the fifth inning. Ray-Patrick Didder notched an RBI ground out for the game's first run, putting the M-Braves in front at 1-0. Didder followed up in the seventh with an RBI single to widen the margin to 2-0. Mississippi starter Ian Anderson surrendered just two hits and struck out 11 Jumbo Shrimp batters in six dominant innings. Justin Twine and Joe Dunand each collected a hit for Jacksonville.

YOU SHALL NOT STEAL

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season. Santiago Chavez's 12 men caught stealing places in a tie for the Double-A lead. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 21 potential base stealers, leading Double-A and ranking in a tie for second out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 46.7 percent caught stealing rate ranks fourth in Double-A.

CAN'T WIN IF YOU CAN'T SCORE

Through just 29 games, Jacksonville has already suffered seven shutout defeats, the most of any team in the Southern League. Interestingly enough, the Jumbo Shrimp had the circuit's worst record in blankings in 2018, finishing just 4-16 (.200). The club's 16 zeroes were the most in the league since Jackson suffered 21 shutouts in 2015. They also represent Jacksonville's second-most during the club's Marlins era, which dates back through the start of the 2019 season (20, 2013).

BROKEN BATS

Jacksonville went 4-2 in six games from April 23-28, plating a total of 35 runs in those contests (5.8 per game). However, in the five affairs since then, all defeats, the Jumbo Shrimp have tallied a grand total of four runs. Part of the issue for Jacksonville has been a lack of extra-base hits during this poor stretch of offense. Over the last five games, the Jumbo Shrimp have totaled just three extra-base hits. Jacksonville, which ranks last in Double-A with only eight home runs on the season, hasn't homered in five straight games.

WE HEART JAX

Heading into play on Sunday, Jacksonville has lost nine of their last 10 road games. The club's 2-10 road record bests only the Springfield Cardinals' (St. Louis Cardinals) 1-13 mark at the Double-A level. In 15 home games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp are 8-7 and have batted .246/.308/.325 (.633 OPS). The club has posted a 2.85 ERA and yielded just 99 hits (6.6 H/9) in 136.0 innings. However, on the road, Jacksonville is slashing .204/.272/.268 (.540 OPS), totaling a 4.50 ERA with 116 hits surrendered (9.2 H/9) in 114.0 frames.

START US UP

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 2-13 record and 5.33 ERA over 81.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 41 walks (4.7 BB/9), 78 strikeouts (8.7 K/9) and 84 hits allowed (9.3 H/9). However, the last 10 games, a span in which Jacksonville has gone 5-5, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching. Over these last 10 games, Jacksonville starters have combined for a misleading 5-5 record and 2.78 ERA (18 ER in 58.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 22 (3.4 BB), fanned 43 (6.6 K/9) and yielded 46 hits (7.1 H/9) over this run.

BEAT THE STREAK

From April 16-23, Jacksonville lost eight games in a row, their longest skid since dropping eight in a row from April 15-22 of the 2017 season. The Jumbo Shrimp followed that up with five consecutive victories from April 24-28. However, Jacksonville has completely undone that positive run with five straight losses immediately after that winning stretch. At 10-19, the club is already off to their worst start through 29 games in recorded team history (through the 2005 season). A loss in Sunday's series finale would drop the Jumbo Shrimp 10 games below .500 for the first time all season. Jacksonville is also hoping to avoid their first brooming by a Mississippi club since at least the 2005 season.

SHRIMP SCOPES

Jacksonville's bullpen has not allowed a run in their last 7.2 innings (9 H, 3 BB, 10 K)... The Jumbo Shrimp's 9.0-game divisional deficit is their largest of the season.

