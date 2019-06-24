Road Trip Begins with a Loss Despite Solid Approach

NORTH AUGUSTA - Sometimes in the game of baseball you can do a lot of things right and still lose. That is pretty much what happened on Monday night with the Asheville Tourists. Yes, they committed three errors and yes, they left ten runners on base, but they hit the ball hard over and over at SRP Park. The Tourists still fell to the Augusta GreenJackets 5-2.

Asheville hit into a ton of loud outs. Daniel Montano flew out to the right-centerfield wall. Willie MacIver missed a Home Run by a few feet in left, lined out to right, and lined out to first. Niko Decolati lined out to short. These are just a few examples of the Tourists putting a solid approach together at the plate, hitting the ball hard, and coming up empty-handed. It happens sometimes in baseball.

Nick Bush gave the Tourists a chance to compete in this game. The left-hander tossed 5.1 frames and kept Augusta from squaring up the ball most of the time. The GreenJackets used infield singles and soft hits to do a lot of their damage. It happens sometimes in baseball.

The Tourists trailed 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh when the rain came and forced a 57-minute rain delay. Asheville had put multiple runners aboard in each of the previous four innings. The Tourists were feeling good despite the deficit. Both teams were called off the field and the GreenJackets were given time to regroup. It happens sometimes in baseball.

Grant Lavigne plated the Tourists first run with an RBI double in the fourth and Coco Montes drove in the last run with an RBI single to left in the ninth. Jake Bird and Jacob Bosiokovic both pitched well out of the bullpen. Overall it was a good showing where the final tally of runs and hits do not tell the whole story, which happens sometimes in baseball.

