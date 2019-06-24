Jackets Defeat Asheville in Series Opener

KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (38-35, 2-3) defeated the Asheville Tourists (31-44, 2-3) by a final of 5-2 on Monday night. The Jackets hung-on to win after a 57-minute rain delay in the 7th inning.

The GreenJackets offense scored twice in the 1st inning. After a leadoff double from Ismael Munguia, he'd come around and score later in the frame after Shane Matheny singled, and the first baseman for Asheville, Grant Lavigne made a throwing error at 1st base allowing Munguia to score.

With the Jackets leading 1-0, Diego Rincones grounded-out to bring home Anyesber Sivira from 3rd base and it was a 2-0 Jackets. Adam Oller continued to dominate on the mound, but his only hiccup came in the 4th inning. An RBI double for Grant Lavigne shortened the GreenJackets lead to just 2-1.

The Jackets came back in the home-half with two runs. Jacob Gonzalez doubled and two runs crossed the plate to extend the lead to 4-1. Adam Oller continued to stymie the Asheville bats. He finished after 5.2 innings and allowed only one-run.

In the 7th inning, with the Jackets leading and only one out, we went into a rain delay. The Jackets came out of the 57-minute delay and were able to add another run in the 8th inning on a Mikey Edie RBI-single to make it 5-1 GreenJackets. Asheville tacked on one-run late but it was not enough as the Jackets took home a 5-2 victory.

Player of the Game: Adam Oller, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO

Adam Oller had his best performance of his GreenJackets career on Monday evening. His 5.2 innings helped the Jackets win the series opener, and despite walking four, he allowed just two hits while earning the win.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (ASH) RHP Shelby Lackey (2-6, 5.94 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Gregory Santos (0-3, 2.87 ERA)

Gregory Santos makes his 3rd start of the year since returning from the Injured List on June 14th, and it will be his 5th overall start in 2019. Santos is listed as the San Francisco Giants #7 overall Prospect according to MLB.com. The hard throwing right-hander was on the Injured List for nearly two months because of a shoulder strain. Since he returned, he has gone nine-innings of work over two starts and he's allowed just one run. Santos was traded to the Giants in 2017 when San Francisco sent infielder Eduardo Nunez to the Boston Red Sox. The Giants received Santos, along with pitcher Shaun Anderson.

Shelby Lackey will take the mound for the Tourists, as it will be his 3rd start against the GreenJackets in 2019. Lackey has racked up the strikeouts so far this season. He has 85 strikeouts to only 24 walks over 15 starts and 72.2 innings on the mound. Lackey was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 18th round in 2018 out of the University of the Pacific. The right-hander allowed three runs over four-innings against the GreenJackets on April 6th, and in his 2nd start on June 4th against Augusta, he went six innings while allowing five runs.

