Anchia's Homer Not Enough to Spark Rally in 7-3 Loss

June 24, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





GREENSBORO, N.C. - Jake Anchia notched his 10th home run of the season, but West Virginia was unable to overcome a six-run deficit in their 7-3 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers Monday evening at First National Bank Field.

Trailing 7-1 in the ninth, the Power (2-3, 39-36) mounted a furious rally against Greensboro (2-3, 46-28) reliever John O'Reilly. With one down in the inning, Manny Pazos singled to right. The next batter, Anchia, lasered a ball down the left-field line that just stayed fair and left the yard, pulling West Virginia back within four. However, that was as close as they would get. Joseph Rosa followed that up with a double to right, but Nick Rodriguez flew into a game-ending 9-6 double play to snuff out the comeback.

Greensboro wasted no time getting to Clay Chandler (7-4) in the opening frame, as the Grasshoppers plated three runs on three hits and sent seven men to the plate in the first. Kyle Mottice led off with a double, while Connor Kaiser worked a four-pitch walk. After Mason Martin grounded into a fielder's choice, Pat Dorrian singled in Mottice for a 1-0 lead. Fabricio Macias added a sacrifice fly and Grant Koch smoked an RBI double later in the inning to cap the three-run frame.

The Grasshoppers kept the offense going in the second, as Jack Herman started the inning with a single to center. The next batter, Michael Gretler, sliced a double into the left-field corner that scored Herman all the way from first, extending Greensboro's lead to 4-0. After Mottice was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second, Kaiser and Martin grounded into consecutive fielder's choices to send in another run.

Chandler settled down after that, only ceding three additional hits over his final three innings of work. Overall, the South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star surrendered five runs on eight hits over five innings with three strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Grasshoppers starter Alex Manasa (7-1) stymied West Virginia over seven strong innings, giving up just one unearned run on six hits while using only 68 pitches. The right-hander hurled seven innings in a start for the fourth time this season and picked up his third win in as many outings against the Power.

West Virginia struck for its lone run against Manasa in the fifth. With one down in the stanza, Rosa laced a single to center. After Rodriguez flew out to right for the second out of the inning, Rosa moved to second on a passed ball and J.R. Davis came through with a two-out knock to right that sent him home to make it 5-1 Greensboro.

The Grasshoppers would tack on two runs of insurance in the eighth, with Martin doing the damage on a two-out, two-run single to right with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 7-1.

The Power continues their three-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers Tuesday night at First National Bank Field, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. RHP Ryne Inman (6-5, 4.38 ERA) heads to the hill for West Virginia, while Greensboro goes with righty Steven Jennings (5-7, 4.98 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power returns to Appalachian Power Park on Thursday, June 27, to begin a seven-game homestand against the Kannapolis Intimidators and Hickory Crawdads. It's Wheelers Weekend in downtown Charleston, with West Virginia honoring their former moniker over a three-day stretch from June 28-30. On June 29, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Dan Wilson replica Wheelers jersey giveaway! For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

