Legends Unable to Contain Fireflies

June 24, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - Despite leading for the majority of the game, the Lexington Legends dropped game one to the Columbia Fireflies, 8-6 after the Fireflies plated six runs in the top of the ninth inning.

The Fireflies were first to strike in the top of the fourth inning. Wagner Lagrange reached on a one out-double then was singled home by Hayden Senger and the Fireflies led 1-0.

The Legends took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nate Eaton reached on a single down the third-base line then advanced to third on a fielding error when Reed Rohlman hit a ball to right field. With runners on the corners, Eric Cole singled home Eaton while moving Rohlman to third and the game was tied, 1-1. Chase Vallot then hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Lexington led 2-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, Ronny Mauricio lined a single to right field. Chandler Avant then hit to left field but an errant play in the infield and Mauricio scored, tying the game 2-2.

The Legends struck again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jackson Lueck reached on a leadoff single to right field. Jose Caraballo then blasted a two-run bomb to left field and Lexington led, 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Reed Rohlman looped a double to left field then scored on the next play. A sacrifice fly to centerfield, extended the Legends' lead, 6-2.

Columbia took the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Gerson Molina reached on a groundout fielder's choice then moved to second on a single by Mauricio. Chandler Avant then singled to load the bases. A two-run double down the left field line, pulled the Fireflies within one, 5-4. Avant then came around to score on another fielding error by the Legends and the game was tied, 5-5. Shervyen Newton then drew a walk. With two men on, Senger blasted a two-run double to right field and the Fireflies led 8-6.

Bryan Hutchinson was awarded the victory throwing 3.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out four. Ted Cillis was given the loss tossing 1.0 inning allowing two runs on six five hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Legends and Fireflies face off again tomorrow, June 25 at 7:05pm. Fans can enjoy 25 cent hot dogs all night long!

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.