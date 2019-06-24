Monday's Game Between the Drive and Intimidators Suspended

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Monday's game at Fluor Field between the Greenville Drive and the Kannapolis Intimidators was suspended after two innings due to inclement weather.

The game will resume at 4:30 on Tuesday with the Drive leading 2-0 in the top of the third as part of a doubleheader. Game two will start no earlier than 7:05 PM and will be seven innings. Tickets for Tuesday will be good for both games.

The Drive managed the only runs of the evening in the rain-shortened contest. Kole Cottam led off the second with a walk and Brandon Howlett followed with a two-run home run to right to give the Drive a 2-0 lead. The teams would complete the second inning before the rains returned and the game could progress no further.

Fans who purchased tickets for Monday's game at Fluor Field can exchange them at the Main Street Box Office for tickets to any remaining Drive home game in 2019, subject to availability.

