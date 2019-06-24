Birds Walk-Off on Claws 3-2 on Monday

SALISBURY, MD - Cadyn Grenier's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth scored Adam Hall and handed the BlueClaws their seventh walk-off loss of the season as Delmarva topped Lakewood 3-2 on Monday night.

Lakewood (2-3/31-44) fell to 1-8 against Delmarva (4-1/52-22) with three of the losses in walk-off fashion.

Grenier's hit came off Rafi Gonell (1-1), who had thrown three scoreless innings coming into the ninth for the BlueClaws. Drew Rom (5-1) gave up two runs in four innings of relief to earn the win.

Trailing 2-0, the BlueClaws got a pair of runs in the sixth off Rom. With none out, Carlos De La Cruz singled in Luis Garcia. Abrahan Gutierrez, who moved to third base on the single, later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

Delmarva opened the scoring with one run in the second when Cadyn Grenier scored on a wild pitch and another in the third when Edison Lantigua's SAC fly brought home Nick Horvath.

BlueClaws starter Tyler McKay gave up two runs over five innings but did not factor in the decision. Shorebirds starter Gray Fenter also got a no-decision after throwing four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

The BlueClaws have now played 13 one-run games in June and 34 (16-18) on the year, most in the league. Luis Garcia had a hit and drew two walks in the loss for Lakewood. Garcia has drawn 10 walks in his last 51 plate appearances.

The teams continue their three-game series on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Jhordany Mezquita (2-4) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Grayson Rodriguez (6-1).

