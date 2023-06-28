Road Game at Lake County Postponed Because of Poor Air Quality Due to Smoke from Canadian Wildfires

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Wednesday night's scheduled 7 p.m. game at Classic Auto Group Park between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) has been postponed because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

The six-game series is now scheduled to begin tomorrow, Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

The postponed game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 30, beginning at 5 p.m.. Both of those games will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine), with a 30-minute intermission in between.

According to AirNow.gov, the air quality in Eastlake is currently considered "very unhealthy," with an air quality index (AQI) of 236. It was as high as 291 in the morning. (By comparison, Fort Wayne's present AQI of 180 is down a category, termed "unhealthy.")

Several Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball games have been postponed this season for the same reason.

The TinCaps are on the road visiting the Captains through Monday. The Summit City's squad returns to home action at Parkview Field on the Fourth of July against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate).

Next Game: Thursday, June 29 @ Lake County Captains

* TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Austin Krob * Captains Probable Starter: LHP Parker Messick (No. 17 Guardians prospect)

Watch: Bally Live | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

