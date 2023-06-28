Chiefs-Kernels Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality

June 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - Wednesday's game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts regarding the hazardous air quality in Peoria.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for any remaining 2023 Chiefs home game. Any further updates will be announced on the Chiefs social media platforms and website.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.