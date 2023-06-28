Chiefs-Kernels Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality
June 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Peoria, IL - Wednesday's game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts regarding the hazardous air quality in Peoria.
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for any remaining 2023 Chiefs home game. Any further updates will be announced on the Chiefs social media platforms and website.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2023
- Chiefs-Kernels Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels and Chiefs Postponed Due to Air Quality - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Road Game at Lake County Postponed Because of Poor Air Quality Due to Smoke from Canadian Wildfires - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains and TinCaps June 28 Game Postponed Due to AQI - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peoria Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs-Kernels Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality
- Tink Hence, Victor Scott Selected for 2023 Sirius XM Futures All-Star Game
- Chiefs Plate Three in the Ninth to Best Quad Cities
- Peoria Clinches Series in 3-1 Win Over Quad Cities
- Chiefs Clinch Series In 3-1 Win Over Quad Cities