Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series. The Dragons are 7-5 vs. West Michigan in 2023 (3-3 at West Michigan).

Last Game: Tuesday: Postponed, poor air quality. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday. The first game will start at 5:35 p.m. Sunday: Dayton 3, Lake County 2. Ruben Ibarra hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Mat Nelson hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the second to close out the scoring for the day. Four Dragons pitchers combined to allow just five hits with Jose Acuña improving his record to 5-0 with the win. Reds reliever Derek Law made a rehab start for the Dragons, pitching a perfect first inning.

Last Series (June 20-25 vs. Lake County): The Dragons went 4-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .182 batting average; 3.3 runs/game; 4 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 1.80 ERA; 7 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 3-0 in the second half. After Saturday's win, they took sole possession of first place for the first time since June 19, 2022, when they held a one-half game lead over Great Lakes with four games to play in the first half.

The Dragons team ERA in the series with Lake County was 1.80, lowering their season ERA to 3.45. They now trail league-leading Great Lakes by only one percentage point (Great Lakes is at 3.44).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.09, best in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

The Dragons are 19-10 over their last 29 games. They are 29-20 (.592) since April 30.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers is batting .310 with four doubles and a triple over his last 15 games to raise his batting average from .203 to .238.

Edwin Arroyo went 2 for 18 in the series with Lake County, but in his last 22 games, Arroyo is batting .353 with three home runs, two triples, and seven doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .245.

Tyler Callihan is batting .306 over his last 12 games with a home run, two doubles, and one triple.

Austin Callahan is 4 for 10 (.400) with three doubles over his last three games and leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (1.97) and is first in opponent batting average (.170). He is tied for second in strikeouts (64). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41.

Jose Acuña has a 2.40 ERA, second in the league behind his teammate, Julian Aguiar.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.29 in just 28 innings (seven starts).

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 10 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 13.1 IP, 0 R, 15 SO...Owen Holt over his last 7 G: 13.2 IP, 1 R...Myles Gayman over his last 10 G: 4-0, 21.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.27 ERA...Vin Timpanelli over his last 7 G: 11 IP, 3 R, 1 ER...Braxton Roxby over his last 9 G: 1-0, 3 Sv, 13.2 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 1.32 ERA...Javien Sandridge over his last 7 G: 11 IP, 2 R. All six have ERAs under 2.50 in the month of June.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 2 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.29) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (1-5, 5.40)

Friday, June 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-4, 4.04) and RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 2.25) at West Michigan LH Carlos Pena (1-5, 3.28) and TBA

Saturday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (4-1, 1.97) at West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (4-3, 3.00)

Sunday, July 2 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.40) at West Michigan RH Troy Melton (1-0, 0.92)

