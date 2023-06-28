Kernels and Chiefs Postponed Due to Air Quality
June 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Peoria, IL - Wednesday's game, June 28, between Cedar Rapids and Peoria at Dozer Park has been postponed due to air quality. The game will be played tomorrow as part of a doubleheader, with game one beginning at 5 p.m., and both games will be seven-inning contests.
