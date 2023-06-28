Captains and TinCaps June 28 Game Postponed Due to AQI

June 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) Tonight's game between the Lake County Captains and the Fort Wayne TinCaps has been postponed following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts regarding hazardous air quality conditions in Eastlake. The Captains and the TinCaps will now play a doubleheader on Friday, June 30 at Classic Auto Group Park. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.

Friday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with game one beginning at 5:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Friday's tickets are valid for both games. Friday's game is home to Friday Night Fireworks presented by Discount Drug Mart. Fans can stick around after the game for a fireworks extravaganza. Pulled pork nachos are available as special at the Grill.

The Captains and TinCaps will play on Thursday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. as scheduled. Thursday's game is a Bring Your Human Thursday. Dogs get in free. Fans can also get unlimited toppings on Skipper's Long Dawg at the Grill for only $2.50.

The action continues at Classic Auto Group Park on Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. game between Lake County and Fort Wayne. Saturday Captains home games are Sausage Fest Saturdays. Fans can enjoy bratwurst, Italian sausages and more. As a pre-game special, fans can get a sausage and a beer bat at the Grill for only $20.

Sunday's game versus the TinCaps is Browns Backers Night. The 7:00 p.m. game will be an opportunity for Cleveland fans to get ready for the football season. The game also features a milkshake special.

The Captains homestand concludes on Monday, July 3 with a 4:00 p.m. game against Fort Wayne. This special Monday game is home to Mutt Monday. Fans can bring their best friends to a dog-friendly, fireworks-free environment and enjoy a great night of Captains Baseball!

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.