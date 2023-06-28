Johnson Helps Sky Carp Walk off Cubs

June 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - It was wild. It was wooly. It was a walk-off win, served with a side of smoke.

The Beloit Sky Carp twice rallied from extra-inning deficits before finally defeating the South Bend Cubs 5-4 in 14 innings Wednesday night.

It was Osiris Johnson who delivered the dagger, hitting a two-out double to plate Zach Zubia with the winning run. Beloit entered the frame trailing 4-2 before rallying. They tied the game on an infield single by Angeudis Santos before Johnson delivered the dagger.

Beloit relievers Caleb Wurster, Chandler Jozwiak and Tyler Eckburg all had stints in which they didn't allow an earned run, while Luarbert Arias (1-1) picked up the win after allowing a pair of runs in two innings.

The Sky Carp opened the scoring in the first inning, with Yiddi Cappe singling home Davis Bradshaw to make it 1-0.

The Cubs bounced back immediately, scoring a two-out run in the top of the second to tie the game.

Beloit starting pitcher Alex Williams was again outstanding, allowing just one run on two hits. Williams also struck out six, continuing his outstanding season.

The Sky Carp will again celebrate Copa de la Diversion Thursday night. Las Paletas de Beloit will be in full effect, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Poopsie Paletas bobblehead. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35, with gates opening at 5;30.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.