Rivermen Storm Back to Defeat ThunderBolts 4-3 in Overime

December 23, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Peoria, Ill.: The Thunderbolts gained three points out of four on the weekend but ended the weekend on a sour note as the Rivermen came back from 3-1 down late to defeat the Thunderbolts 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night in Peoria. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, December 31st against the Macon Mayhem, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Tommy Stang opened the scoring for Evansville 13:25 into the first period off a set up from Bair Gendunov and Myles Abbate to put Evasnville ahead 1-0. With the assist, Gendunov's point streak now extends to 9 consecutive games. 9:09 into the second period, Alec Baer tied the game for Peoria with a power play goal. The Thunderbolts finished the second period strong, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead into the third period; The first goal at 12:53 was Stang's second of the game, again assisted by Abbate and Gendunov, before Gendunov scored on a 5-on-3 power play from Matt Dorsey and Scott Kirton at 15:27. Peoria came back with two goals in the final 1:19 of the third period to force overtime, as Cayden Cahill scored at 18:49, and Baer again at 19:18. In overtime, Cahill scored the winning goal at 3:10 to win it for the Rivermen 4-3.

Stang finished with two goals, Gendunov with a goal and two assists, and Abbate with two assists. Cole Ceci finished with 33 saves on 37 shots in regulation and overtime. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Friday, January 20th at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.