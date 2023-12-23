Boyko Extends Point Streak to 11 Games, Marksmen Get Point in Overtime Loss

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Simon Boyko extended his point streak to 11 games, and the Fayetteville Marksmen secured a point to keep first place in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday at the Crown Coliseum.

Roanoke opened the scoring on its first shot just 32 seconds into the opening period, but Fayetteville would answer later in the period. Cam Cook (8) finished off a rush from Simon Boyko (10) and Tyler Barrow (3) just past the halfway mark.

The teams traded penalties through the second and third periods, but it would take overtime to settle the 1-1 score.

Each side recorded one shot in overtime, but it would be the Dawgs coming out on top 2-1.

Boyko and Cook continued their scoring and finished the night tied for third in player scoring in the SPHL.

