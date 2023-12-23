SPHL Announces Suspension
December 23, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Macon's Brad Jenion
Macon's Brad Jenion has been suspended two games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 96, Pensacola at Macon, played on Friday, December 22.
Jenion was assessed a minor penalty for boarding, a minor penalty for roughing and a misconduct for continuing altercation at 14:37 of the first period.
Jenion will miss Macon's games against Pensacola (December 23) and Peoria (December 29).
