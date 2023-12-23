SPHL Announces Suspension

December 23, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Brad Jenion

Macon's Brad Jenion has been suspended two games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 96, Pensacola at Macon, played on Friday, December 22.

Jenion was assessed a minor penalty for boarding, a minor penalty for roughing and a misconduct for continuing altercation at 14:37 of the first period.

Jenion will miss Macon's games against Pensacola (December 23) and Peoria (December 29).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.