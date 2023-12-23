Marksmen Take Down Dawgs 2-1, Boyko Extends Point Streak to 12 Games

ROANOKE, Va. - Simon Boyko assisted on the game-tying goal to extend his point streak to 12 games and Ryan Kenny made 44 saves as the Fayetteville Marksmen beat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 2-1 at the Berglund Center Satruday.

The first period saw chippy play and 30 penalty minutes given out by the end of it. The Dawgs put 16 shots on Kenny and scored a late goal to go up 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Fayetteville found an answer while on the powerplay in the second, and despite being outshot 21-13, Cam Cook (9) tied the game 1-1. Boyko (11) pushed the puck away from Roanoke in the defensive end to Dalton Hunter (12) on the wall, before Cook powered up ice to finish the play.

The difference-maker came off the stick of Grant Loven (8) while the Marksmen were back on a powerplay at the 8:36 mark of the frame. Matt Araujo (7) set up Billy Jerry (6) along the blueline before Jerry fed a pass to Loven for the eventual game-winning goal.

Kenny made 44 saves on the night for Fayetteville's first regulation win over Roanoke this season, and Boyko set a 2023-24 league record with his 12-game point streak.

