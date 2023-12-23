Ice Bears Lose to Storm at Home

Michael Moran scored a power play goal at 4:52 of the third period that would hold as the game-winner and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Quad City Storm 3-2 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

The Ice Bears have now dropped two straight at home. Quad City snapped a four-game skid with the loss.

Moran made it 3-1 in the third period when he fired a snapshot from the right circle over Cody Karpinski. Cole Golka slipped the puck to him from the corner on the rush and Moran beat Karpinski's blocker.

Cole McKechney scored at 16:27 to pull the Ice Bears within one thanks to a nice cross-ice pass from Seth Ensor, but Knoxville failed to draw even with the extra attacker. Bailey Brkin stopped two wrist shots from Rex Moe in the final minute, and Brady Fleurent's net-front scramble in the final seconds were saved as time expired.

Dawson McKinney scored the only goal of the first period when he followed up his own rebound to beat Brkin at 1:09. McKinney entered the zone and shot the puck from the slot. Brkin appeared to have possession of the puck, but it rolled off the side of his blocker. McKinney located the rebound on the left side of the crease and put it on net for his second of the year.

After back-to-back delay of game penalties against Knoxville, Quad City took advantage of the ensuing 5-on-3 to score a quick power play goal with a one-timer by Logan Nelson from the left circle. The Storm took the lead late in the period when Golka found a rebound off the right side of the crease and put it by Karpinski at 14:27 of the second.

Karpinski finished with 32 stops for Knoxville. Brkin made 33 saves.

Knoxville is at home against Roanoke on Tuesday. Quad City returns home to face Peoria on Tuesday.

