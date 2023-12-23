Munichiello, Dorsey, and McChesney Tally on Long Night for Mayhem

PENSACOLA, FL - The Macon Mayhem would be all set for the road leg of a home-and-home series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Christmas Eve Eve.

Tommy Munichiello would start the game off with a bang for the Mayhem. He would go streaking down the left side and fire a shot by Morris to open up the scoring. Pensacola would even the contest courtesy of their near-domineering powerplay on home ice; Brett Mecrones would be the one to tally for the Ice Flyers. Josh Boyko would continue his first-period heroics to keep Macon even in the contest through the first period, stopping 16 of 17 shots.

Pensacola's Taylor Egan would slot home a shot from the right circle to grab an Ice Flyers' lead. Macon would answer back with a powerplay goal of their own. Jamie Dorsey would deflect a point shot from Jarret Kup to even the score and grab his first goal of the year. Pensacola would continue the home dominance on the powerplay to the tune of three more powerplay goals from Bondarenko for the first and Atkins with the next two. Macon would find themselves down 5-2 at the break.

Macon would tenaciously continue to battle to claw back, but Pensacola would be the one to grab the next one. Mitch Atkins would grab his third straight goal to cap off a hat trick. Macon would continue to fight, however. Michael McChesney would deflect a point shot from Dan Winslow to pull one back for Macon; it would be McChesney's seventh of the year. Josh Boyko stood on his head for a long stretch during a Pensacola powerplay, making save after save. Pensacola would finally break through again as Brett Mecrones grabbed another goal from a one-timer.

As the final horn sounded, Macon would fall by a score of 7-3. Despite allowing 7 goals, Boyko would turn in a strong outing as he stopped 53 of 60 shots as the Pensacola powerplay bit the Mayhem for 6 goals.

Macon will head to the road for the turn of the calendar year against Peoria and Evansville before returning on January 5th for a rematch with Pensacola. Tickets start at just $15 so come join in on the fun. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592. Have a Merry Christmas and enjoy the rest of your holiday season!

