Ice Flyers Sweep The Mayhem Headed Into Short Holiday Break

December 23, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 6,138 fans, the Ice Flyers downed the Mayhem in a 7-3 win at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday night.

Mitch Atkins got his first Ice Flyers hat-trick after scoring a pair of goals in the 2nd period and then capitalizing on a power play in the 3rd.

Riley Morris made his first appearance back home in front of the Ice Flyers faithful this season. Morris played 11 games for the Ice Flyers last season before being called up to play for the ECHL Tulsa Oilers.

The Ice Flyers return to the Hangar on Tuesday, December 26 for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night sponsored by OWA Parks and Resorts where they'll be up against a tough Birmingham team that is finding success and sitting at first place in the league standings.

Scoring Summary

1st period

MAC 1, PEN 0

18:30 Tommy Munichiello (5) - None

MAC 1, PEN 1

15:42 Brett Mecrones (13) - Jason Dobay, Sam Dabrowski

2nd period

MAC 1, PEN 2

16:30 Taylor Egan (2) - Mitch Atkins, Sam Dabrowski

MAC 2, PEN 2

13:53 Jamie Dorsey (1) - Jarret Kup

MAC 2, PEN 3

12:41 Ivan Bondarenko (5) - None

MAC 2, PEN 4

9:14 Mitch Atkins (6) - Sam Dabrowski

MAC 2, PEN 5

3:26 Mitch Atkins (7) - Garrett Milan

3rd Period

MAC 2, PEN 6

14:32 Mitch Atkins (8) - Ivan Bondarenko

MAC 3, PEN 6

12:55 Michael McChesney (7) - None

MAC 3, PEN 7

8:57 Brett Mecrones (14) - Jayson Dobay

