Ice Flyers Sweep The Mayhem Headed Into Short Holiday Break
December 23, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
Pensacola, Fla. - In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 6,138 fans, the Ice Flyers downed the Mayhem in a 7-3 win at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday night.
Mitch Atkins got his first Ice Flyers hat-trick after scoring a pair of goals in the 2nd period and then capitalizing on a power play in the 3rd.
Riley Morris made his first appearance back home in front of the Ice Flyers faithful this season. Morris played 11 games for the Ice Flyers last season before being called up to play for the ECHL Tulsa Oilers.
The Ice Flyers return to the Hangar on Tuesday, December 26 for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night sponsored by OWA Parks and Resorts where they'll be up against a tough Birmingham team that is finding success and sitting at first place in the league standings.
Scoring Summary
1st period
MAC 1, PEN 0
18:30 Tommy Munichiello (5) - None
MAC 1, PEN 1
15:42 Brett Mecrones (13) - Jason Dobay, Sam Dabrowski
2nd period
MAC 1, PEN 2
16:30 Taylor Egan (2) - Mitch Atkins, Sam Dabrowski
MAC 2, PEN 2
13:53 Jamie Dorsey (1) - Jarret Kup
MAC 2, PEN 3
12:41 Ivan Bondarenko (5) - None
MAC 2, PEN 4
9:14 Mitch Atkins (6) - Sam Dabrowski
MAC 2, PEN 5
3:26 Mitch Atkins (7) - Garrett Milan
3rd Period
MAC 2, PEN 6
14:32 Mitch Atkins (8) - Ivan Bondarenko
MAC 3, PEN 6
12:55 Michael McChesney (7) - None
MAC 3, PEN 7
8:57 Brett Mecrones (14) - Jayson Dobay
