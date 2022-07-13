Rivermen Announce 2022-2023 Season Schedule

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), are proud to release their 56-game schedule for the 2022-23 season. The year begins on the road for the defending Presidents Cup champions against the Quad City Storm on October 21 before the Rivermen return to Carver Arena for their home opener against the Storm on October 22. Peoria's season will also conclude at home against the Vermilion County Bobcats, with the finale scheduled for Saturday, April 8.

Peoria's home opener on Saturday, October 22 will feature a pre-game championship ring ceremony, banner unveiling and specialty jerseys worn by the team that will be auctioned off at the conclusion of the contest. In addition, the first 1000 fans at Carver Arena will receive a replica championship banner.

The 56-game regular season schedule features the Rivermen facing all ten of their fellow SPHL franchises, with a heavy focus on regionalized opponents. The Storm and Bobcats will be the teams Peoria sees most this year (14 games each). Additionally, Peoria will play the Evansville Thunderbolts (9 games), Knoxville Ice Bears (5 games), Huntsville Havoc (3 games), Macon Mayhem (3 games), and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (2 games). Back on the schedule this year are the Fayetteville Marksmen (3 games), Pensacola Ice Flyers (2 games), and Birmingham Bulls (1 game) This will be the first time in four years that the Rivermen will play every SPHL team in the regular season.

Aside from opening weekend, the home portion of the schedule features a plethora of highlights, including the return of the Rivermen school game on Thursday, December 15 against Quad City. In addition, the defending President's Cup champions will take their show on the road to play a regular season home game in Bloomington-Normal! The Rivermen will host Evansville at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, March 4 at 7:15 pm. Bloomington is an exciting market for hockey and the Rivermen are thrilled for the opportunity to connect with and grow their fanbase in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Hoist the colors with Rivermen hockey this year by becoming a 2022-23 season ticket holder! Visit www.rivermen.net for more information! Be sure to follow the Rivermen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Friday October 21, 2022 Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Saturday October 22, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Friday October 28, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday October 29, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Friday November 4, 2022 Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Saturday November 5, 2022 Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Thursday November 17, 2022 Peoria @ Knoxville 7:35

Friday November 18, 2022 Peoria @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday November 19, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville 7:00

Wednesday November 23, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Friday November 25, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday November 26, 2022 Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Friday December 2, 2022 Vermilion County @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday December 3, 2022 Peoria @ Vermilion County 7:00

Friday December 9, 2022 Huntsville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday December 10, 2022 Huntsville @ Peoria 7:15

Thursday December 15, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Friday December 16, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday December 18, 2022 Peoria @ Vermilion County 4:00

Friday December 30, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday December 31, 2022 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Friday January 6, 2023 Vermilion County @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday January 7, 2023 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Sunday January 8, 2023 Peoria @ Vermilion County 4:00

Friday January 13, 2023 Knoxville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday January 14, 2023 Knoxville @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday January 15, 2023 Knoxville @ Peoria 3:15

Thursday January 19, 2023 Peoria @ Quad City 6:10

Friday January 20, 2023 Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Sunday January 22, 2023 Vermilion County @ Peoria 3:15

Friday January 27, 2023 Peoria @ Fayetteville 7:15

Saturday January 28, 2023 Peoria @ Fayetteville 6:00

Sunday January 29, 2023 Peoria @ Fayetteville 3:00

Friday February 3, 2023 Peoria @ Vermilion County 7:00

Thursday February 9, 2023 Peoria @ Birmingham 7:00

Friday February 10, 2023 Peoria @ Pensacola 7:05

Saturday February 11, 2023 Peoria @ Pensacola 7:05

Friday February 17, 2023 Macon @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday February 18, 2023 Macon @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday February 19, 2023 Macon @ Peoria 3:15

Thursday February 23, 2023 Peoria @ Quad City 6:10

Friday February 24, 2023 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday February 25, 2023 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Friday March 3, 2023 Peoria @ Vermilion County 7:00

Saturday March 4, 2023 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Friday March 10, 2023 Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday March 11, 2023 Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday March 12, 2023 Vermilion County @ Peoria 3:15

Friday March 17, 2023 Peoria @ Vermilion County 7:00

Saturday March 18, 2023 Peoria @ Vermilion County 7:00

Friday March 24, 2023 Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday March 26, 2023 Vermilion County @ Peoria 3:15

Friday March 31, 2023 Peoria @ Roanoke 7:05

Saturday April 1, 2023 Peoria @ Roanoke 7:05

Friday April 7, 2023 Vermilion County @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday April 8, 2023 Vermilion County @ Peoria 7:15

