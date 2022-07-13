Full 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

The Rail Yard Dawgs are excited to release a complete schedule of home and road dates for the 2022-2023 season.

Opening Night of the Dawgs sixth season is set for Friday, October 21 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. The game is sponsored again by Haley Toyota of Roanoke and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. The Dawgs will continue with a few staple dates including Black Friday on Friday, November 25 and New Year's Eve on Saturday, December 31. New to the schedule is a "School Day Game" on Thursday, February 23 at 10:05 A.M. A complete list of specialty nights is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The front office staff is actively booking group outings and selling full season tickets, half season tickets, and seven game packages. ontact Andrew King at 540-266-7343 or Andrew@railyarddawgs.com for more information.

