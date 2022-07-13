Marksmen Release 2022-23 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced their full schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday morning.

As was revealed last month, the Marksmen will open their home portion of the season on Saturday, October 22, renewing their rivalry with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

"This is a rivalry we wanted to keep going," said Marksmen owner Chuck Norris, "No one likes playing them and they don't like playing us, but those battles are great for our fans."

The Marksmen will face Roanoke at Berglund Center on Friday, October 21 to begin the season. After facing the Rail Yard Dawgs 17 times last season and winning 11, the Marksmen will see Roanoke 13 times this year, more than any other opponent.

This year, the Marksmen will get to face every team in the SPHL, hosting seven of them at the Crown Coliseum.

"After the success of last season, it's a challenge for us to embrace-- facing everyone-- but one that we're excited for, and one we hope the fans are excited for too," said team president Alex Wall.

New to the league last season, the Vermilion County Bobcats will make their first trip to Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19. The Marksmen were the only team in the SPHL not to face Vermilion Co. last season.

Fayetteville will also be welcoming the 2022 Presidents Cup champion Peoria Rivermen for a three-game set during the final weekend of January.

On the road, the Marksmen will revisit Moline, Ill. to face the Quad City Storm in a rematch of their first-round playoff battle this season. The Marksmen won their only game in Moline during the postseason and finished with a 4-3 record over the Storm in seven meetings between the regular season and playoffs this year.

The Evansville Thunderbolts will take on the Marksmen in Evansville, Ind. on February 3 and 4.

"The opponents are great to see come alive on a schedule, but for us it's even better to tell everyone about the promotional schedule for the season too, and there's some big things in store this year," continued Wall.

The Marksmen will release their promotional calendar to the general public on Thursday, August 4. Season ticket holders for the 2022-23 season will see a special unveiling of the promo calendar on Wednesday, August 3 during the second annual Marksmen Season Ticket Holder Town Hall meeting.

To secure your season tickets for the 2022-23 season, visit marksmenhockey.com and click the tickets tab.

