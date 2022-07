Quad City Storm Schedule Unveiled

July 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The 2022-2023 Quad City Storm hockey season begins on home ice Friday October 21st, 2022 against the defending SPHL champion Peoria Rivermen. The Storm hits the road the following morning to play the rival Rivermen in Peoria before traveling to Vermillion County the following weekend for a pair of road contests.

The 2022-2023 Storm schedule consists of 28 home game dates, starting with opening night October 21st and concluding Saturday April 8th versus the Huntsville Havoc. Storm fans will enjoy a home slate of twelve Friday games, nine Saturday games, three Sunday games and four Thursday games. Standard start times for home games are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:10 PM, Sundays at 2:10 PM and Thursdays at 6:10 PM. A record eight different opponents will face off against the Storm at the TaxSlayer Center this season including the Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears, Roanoke Railyard Dawgs, Vermillion County Bobcats,Evansville Thunderbolts, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Fayetteville Marksmen and Peoria Rivermen.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Friday October 21, 2022 Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Saturday October 22, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday October 28, 2022 Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Saturday October 29, 2022 Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Sunday October 30, 2022 Quad City vs. Evansville - 2:10

Friday November 4, 2022 Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Saturday November 5, 2022 Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Thursday November 10, 2022 Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 6:10

Friday November 11, 2022 Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Sunday November 13, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville - 3:00

Wednesday November 23, 2022 Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Friday November 25, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday November 26, 2022 Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Friday December 2, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville - 7:00

Saturday December 3, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville - 7:00

Friday December 9, 2022 Quad City vs. Knoxville - 7:10

Saturday December 10, 2022 Quad City vs. Knoxville - 7:10

Thursday December 15, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday December 16, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday December 17, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville - 7:00

Thursday December 22, 2022 Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 6:10

Friday December 23, 2022 Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Thursday December 29, 2022 Quad City @ Roanoke - 7:05

Friday December 30, 2022 Quad City @ Roanoke - 7:05

Saturday December 31, 2022 Quad City @ Fayetteville - 6:00

Friday January 6, 2023 Quad City vs. Fayetteville - 7:10

Saturday January 7, 2023 Quad City vs. Fayetteville - 7:10

Sunday January 8, 2023 Quad City vs. Fayetteville- 2:10

Friday January 13, 2023 Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Saturday January 14, 2023 Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Thursday January 19, 2023 Quad City vs. Peoria - 6:10

Friday January 20, 2023 Quad City vs. Peoria - 7:10

Saturday January 21, 2023 Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Friday January 27, 2023 Quad City @ Birmingham - 7:00

Saturday January 28, 2023 Quad City @ Birmingham - 7:00

Saturday February 4, 2023 Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Friday February 10, 2023 Quad City @ Evansville - 7:00

Saturday February 11, 2023 Quad City vs. Evansville - 7:10

Tuesday February 14, 2023 Quad City @ Vermilion County - 7:00

Friday February 17, 2023 Quad City vs. Roanoke - 7:10

Saturday February 18, 2023 Quad City vs. Roanoke - 7:10

Thursday February 23, 2023 Quad City vs. Peoria - 6:10

Sunday February 26, 2023 Quad City @ Evansville - 3:00

Friday March 3, 2023 Quad City vs. Pensacola - 7:10

Saturday March 4, 2023 Quad City vs. Pensacola - 7:10

Sunday March 5, 2023 Quad City vs. Pensacola - 2:10

Friday March 10, 2023 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday March 11, 2023 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday March 17, 2023 Quad City @ Knoxville - 7:35

Saturday March 18, 2023 Quad City @ Knoxville - 7:35

Friday March 24, 2023 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday March 25, 2023 Quad City vs. Vermilion County - 7:10

Friday March 31, 2023 Quad City @ Fayetteville - 7:15

Saturday April 1, 2023 Quad City @ Fayetteville - 6:00

Friday April 7, 2023 Quad City vs. Huntsville - 7:10

Saturday April 8, 2023 Quad City vs. Huntsville - 7:10

Season tickets, suites and group nights for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets and reserve their suites, party areas and group nights by emailing Andrew@quadcitystorm.com. Mini-plans will go on sale next week and single game tickets go on sale October 1st.

