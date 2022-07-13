Havoc Announce Full 22-23 Schedule
July 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Havoc are excited to announce their full schedule for the 2022-23 SPHL Season, which opens on Thursday, October 20th as the Havoc visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Opening Night at the VBC will be Friday, October 28th with the Havoc hosting the Birmingham Bulls.
The home schedule is listed below. The promotions for the 2022-23 season will be released in the coming weeks.
All home games start at 7:00pm, with the exception of February 19th and March 26th which will start at 5:00pm, and February 20th at 1:00pm.
Date Opponent Time
Friday, October 28th Birmingham Bulls 7:00pm
Thursday, November 3rd Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm
Friday, November 18th Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 7:00pm
Saturday, November 19th Peoria Rivermen 7:00pm
Thursday, November 24th Birmingham Bulls 7:00pm
Friday, November 25th Evansville Thunderbolts 7:00pm
Tuesday, December 6th Evansville Thunderbolts 7:00pm
Saturday, December 17th Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm
Friday, December 23rd Evansville Thunderbolts 7:00pm
Wednesday, December 28 Knoxville Ice Bears 7:00pm
Friday, December 30th Vermilion County Bobcats 7:00pm
Friday, January 6th Knoxville Ice Bears 7:00pm
Friday, January 13th Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm
Saturday, January 14th Evansville Thunderbolts 7:00pm
Friday, January 20th Fayetteville Marksmen 7:00pm
Saturday, January 21st Fayetteville Marksmen 7:00pm
Friday, February 3rd Macon Mayhem 7:00pm
Saturday, February 4th Birmingham Bulls 7:00pm
Friday, February 10th Vermilion County Bobcats 7:00pm
Saturday, February 11th Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 7:00pm
Sunday, February 19th Fayetteville Marksmen 5:00pm
Monday, February 20th Knoxville Ice Bears 1:00pm
Friday, March 10th Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 7:00pm
Saturday, March 11th Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 7:00pm
Saturday March 25th Birmingham Bulls 7:00pm
Sunday, March 26th Macon Mayhem 5:00pm
Friday, March 31st Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm
Saturday, April 1st Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm
