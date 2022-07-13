Havoc Announce Full 22-23 Schedule

July 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Havoc are excited to announce their full schedule for the 2022-23 SPHL Season, which opens on Thursday, October 20th as the Havoc visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Opening Night at the VBC will be Friday, October 28th with the Havoc hosting the Birmingham Bulls.

The home schedule is listed below. The promotions for the 2022-23 season will be released in the coming weeks.

All home games start at 7:00pm, with the exception of February 19th and March 26th which will start at 5:00pm, and February 20th at 1:00pm.

Date Opponent Time

Friday, October 28th Birmingham Bulls 7:00pm

Thursday, November 3rd Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm

Friday, November 18th Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 7:00pm

Saturday, November 19th Peoria Rivermen 7:00pm

Thursday, November 24th Birmingham Bulls 7:00pm

Friday, November 25th Evansville Thunderbolts 7:00pm

Tuesday, December 6th Evansville Thunderbolts 7:00pm

Saturday, December 17th Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm

Friday, December 23rd Evansville Thunderbolts 7:00pm

Wednesday, December 28 Knoxville Ice Bears 7:00pm

Friday, December 30th Vermilion County Bobcats 7:00pm

Friday, January 6th Knoxville Ice Bears 7:00pm

Friday, January 13th Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm

Saturday, January 14th Evansville Thunderbolts 7:00pm

Friday, January 20th Fayetteville Marksmen 7:00pm

Saturday, January 21st Fayetteville Marksmen 7:00pm

Friday, February 3rd Macon Mayhem 7:00pm

Saturday, February 4th Birmingham Bulls 7:00pm

Friday, February 10th Vermilion County Bobcats 7:00pm

Saturday, February 11th Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 7:00pm

Sunday, February 19th Fayetteville Marksmen 5:00pm

Monday, February 20th Knoxville Ice Bears 1:00pm

Friday, March 10th Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 7:00pm

Saturday, March 11th Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 7:00pm

Saturday March 25th Birmingham Bulls 7:00pm

Sunday, March 26th Macon Mayhem 5:00pm

Friday, March 31st Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm

Saturday, April 1st Pensacola Ice Flyers 7:00pm

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.