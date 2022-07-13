2022-23 Full Schedule Announced

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls announced their 2022-23 season schedule on Wednesday. The team's first game of their sixth season at the Pelham Civic Complex will take place on Saturday, October 29 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:00 pm CDT.

October 21, 2022 at Vermilion County Bobcats

October 22, 2022 at Vermilion County Bobcats

October 28, 2022 at Huntsville Havoc

October 29, 2022 Knoxville Ice Bears

November 4, 2022 Huntsville Havoc

November 10, 2022 Fayetteville Marksmen

November 11, 2022 Knoxville Ice Bears

November 17, 2022 at Macon Mayhem

November 18, 2022 Evansville Thunderbolts

November 19, 2022 Evansville Thunderbolts

November 24, 2022 at Huntsville Havoc

November 25, 2022 at Vermilion County Bobcats

November 26, 2022 at Vermilion County Bobcats

December 2, 2022 Macon Mayhem

December 3, 2022 at Pensacola Ice Flyers

December 9, 2022 Pensacola Ice Flyers

December 10, 2022 at Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs

December 16, 2022 Fayetteville Marksmen

December 17, 2022 Fayetteville Marksmen

December 22, 2022 Macon Mayhem

December 23, 2022 at Pensacola Ice Flyers

December 28, 2022 at Evansville Thunderbolts

December 30, 2022 at Pensacola Ice Flyers

January 1, 2023 at Knoxville Ice Bears

January 5, 2023 Evansville Thunderbolts

January 6, 2023 at Pensacola Ice Flyers

January 7, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers

January 13, 2023 Evansville Thunderbolts

January 14, 2023 at Pensacola Ice Flyers

January 16, 2023 Huntsville Havoc

January 20, 2023 at Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs

January 21, 2023 at Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs

January 27, 2023 Quad City Storm

January 28, 2023 Quad City Storm

February 3, 2023 at Knoxville Ice Bears

February 4, 2023 at Huntsville Havoc

February 9, 2023 Peoria Rivermen

February 11, 2023 Vermilion County Bobcats

February 17, 2023 at Knoxville Ice Bears

February 19, 2023 at Pensacola Ice Flyers

February 20, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers

February 24, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers

February 25, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers

March 2, 2023 at Macon Mayhem

March 3, 2023 Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs

March 10, 2023 Macon Mayhem

March 11, 2023 Macon Mayhem

March 17, 2023 Evansville Thunderbolts

March 18, 2023 at Evansville Thunderbolts

March 24, 2023 Huntsville Havoc

March 25, 2023 at Huntsville Havoc

March 30, 2023 Huntsville Havoc

March 31, 2023 at Macon Mayhem

April 1, 2023 at Macon Mayhem

April 7, 2023 at Evansville Thunderbolts

April 8, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers

