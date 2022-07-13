2022-23 Full Schedule Announced
July 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls announced their 2022-23 season schedule on Wednesday. The team's first game of their sixth season at the Pelham Civic Complex will take place on Saturday, October 29 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:00 pm CDT.
October 21, 2022 at Vermilion County Bobcats
October 22, 2022 at Vermilion County Bobcats
October 28, 2022 at Huntsville Havoc
October 29, 2022 Knoxville Ice Bears
November 4, 2022 Huntsville Havoc
November 10, 2022 Fayetteville Marksmen
November 11, 2022 Knoxville Ice Bears
November 17, 2022 at Macon Mayhem
November 18, 2022 Evansville Thunderbolts
November 19, 2022 Evansville Thunderbolts
November 24, 2022 at Huntsville Havoc
November 25, 2022 at Vermilion County Bobcats
November 26, 2022 at Vermilion County Bobcats
December 2, 2022 Macon Mayhem
December 3, 2022 at Pensacola Ice Flyers
December 9, 2022 Pensacola Ice Flyers
December 10, 2022 at Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs
December 16, 2022 Fayetteville Marksmen
December 17, 2022 Fayetteville Marksmen
December 22, 2022 Macon Mayhem
December 23, 2022 at Pensacola Ice Flyers
December 28, 2022 at Evansville Thunderbolts
December 30, 2022 at Pensacola Ice Flyers
January 1, 2023 at Knoxville Ice Bears
January 5, 2023 Evansville Thunderbolts
January 6, 2023 at Pensacola Ice Flyers
January 7, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers
January 13, 2023 Evansville Thunderbolts
January 14, 2023 at Pensacola Ice Flyers
January 16, 2023 Huntsville Havoc
January 20, 2023 at Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs
January 21, 2023 at Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs
January 27, 2023 Quad City Storm
January 28, 2023 Quad City Storm
February 3, 2023 at Knoxville Ice Bears
February 4, 2023 at Huntsville Havoc
February 9, 2023 Peoria Rivermen
February 11, 2023 Vermilion County Bobcats
February 17, 2023 at Knoxville Ice Bears
February 19, 2023 at Pensacola Ice Flyers
February 20, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers
February 24, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers
February 25, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers
March 2, 2023 at Macon Mayhem
March 3, 2023 Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs
March 10, 2023 Macon Mayhem
March 11, 2023 Macon Mayhem
March 17, 2023 Evansville Thunderbolts
March 18, 2023 at Evansville Thunderbolts
March 24, 2023 Huntsville Havoc
March 25, 2023 at Huntsville Havoc
March 30, 2023 Huntsville Havoc
March 31, 2023 at Macon Mayhem
April 1, 2023 at Macon Mayhem
April 7, 2023 at Evansville Thunderbolts
April 8, 2023 Pensacola Ice Flyers
